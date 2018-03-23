As a taxi worker I see potholes every day, especially in the Sheffield 5 area.

Just before the snow several potholes repaired in this area all need doing again suggesting inferior repairs.

On Barnsley Road outside St Patrick’s school the sunken patch has been attempted five times to make good.

We watched a typical pothole repair, it took all of 15 seconds – shovel full of Tarmac, pat pat, never even brushed the hole clean or primed it.

Next day Tarmac was all over the road.

What a waste of taxpayers’ cash.

W Johnson

Sheffield

Anti-Brexit campaign

On March 29, 2017, the Lord Privy Seal told the House of Lords that, acting on the democratic will of the people, the UK was leaving the EU and that there was no turning back.

In advance of the EU referendum, a 27-year-old law student and co-founder of the Our Future Our Choice anti-Brexit group, declared, “if anyone’s going to stop this thing and protect British people from something that’s going to harm them, it’s going to be someone like me’. This young man, however, appears to have a bright future waiting for him within the EU. Many, many more will not!

However, having failed in that task, he now declares HE is going to ‘deliver the will of the people’ by joining other groups in a last-ditch anti-Brexit war. There is no lack of financial backing from wealthy donors! Indeed, in support of the above group Best for Britain has donated a share of their own Crowd Funding. Politicians, ex-politicians are not to be without influence in this determined effort to thwart Brexit!

This cash, however, is a mere drop in the ocean when compared to the £400,000 received from funder and staunch supporter of the EU, George Soros.

As a result we are about to see a summer of frantic anti-Brexit activity featuring billboards, meetings, festivals, apps etc. University students and the young are to be used to push the agenda of those with vested interests but beware Greeks bearing gifts!

When the above law student admits he is ‘fighting to fix the broken society our generation has inherited’ surely the young have to question whether 43 years in the EU has really delivered the Promised Land for those whose whole lives have been lived under its yoke!

Mary Steele

Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, S5

Stop kerbing your vehicle

Motorists complaining about potholes on South Yorkshire roads don’t mention kerb mounting which probably does more damage.

Tyres, wheels, especially alloys, suspensions, steering, suffer by kerb mounting.

Instead of complaining of road damage stop kerbing your vehicle and be more considerate about what pedestrians have to cope with.

EB Warris

by email

Sounds of the Sixties

How disappointing that this show didn’t live up to this gentleman’s expectations.

I am a member of BeVox Community Choir. On Saturday, March 24 our 200 plus choir together with Magic Mushrooms big band are giving a concert entitled Sounds of the Sixties at the Octagon theatre at 7.30 pm.

It truly will be a sound of the Sixties. To name but a few items from the programme: – Everybody Needs Somebody, Locomotion, Sugar Sugar, Runaway, He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother, Substitute, 59th Bridge Street Song, Build Me Up Buttercup, A Whiter Shade of Pale, Do you Love me? Happy Together, I’m aBeliever, Up On The Boardwalk and finally, a tribute to Sheffield’s own, Joe Cocker, With a Little Help From My Friends.

Our choirs from Sheffield, Lincoln and Nottingham are joining together. items.

Due to the bad weather on Sunday we were unable to have a joint practice and so far we have only heard our own in Sheffield.

The sound coming from us alone is great and with the extra numbers it will be amazing. The audience will be rocking in their seats, (or aisles).

If anyone is interested, there may be tickets left by contacting the BeVox Sounds of the Sixties website and following the links.

Hibbert

by email

Enough said

Best quote I have heard regarding the massacre of the trees in Sheffield was from Jon Mclure, aka the Reverend.

“I don’t know much about what’s happening with the trees but it seems to me folks just aren’t into it.”

Enough said.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Farfield Inn landmark?

Delighted as I am that the Farfield Inn has been saved at the 11th hour, that it is in good hands and looks to be a creditable addition to the real ale trail in the fullness of time, I remain bemused that it has been noted as some sort of ‘disaster’ landmark.

Perhaps the most bemusing aspect is that it is supposedly the last remaining vestige of the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864.

Goodness knows how this has been arrived at but that is far from the case as anyone with the slightest knowledge of the ‘Inundation’ is aware.

Sadly most of these buildings have no listing protection whatsoever as we saw with the recent loss of the Old Blue Ball in Hillsborough. A puzzled Ron Clayton seeking enlightment

S6

Dirty money?

Our future Marxist Momentum Labour Prime Minister and friend of Vlad, Jeremy Corbyn, complains that Russian obligarchs have given over £800,000 to the Tory Party and complains by saying they don’t give this money for nothing.

Of course he is correct, so would he like to tell us all what the union barons would get from a would-be Labour government?

After all the unions have donated £27 million since ‘Jezza’ became leader, including £11 million from Mcluskey’s Unite union.

All this cash for nothing?

Of course – not!

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74