Please do not drown us in your fears

C Lundt

Sheffield, S11

Confirmation bias prompts us all to ferret from any given facts those that confirm our existing beliefs.

Ron Sanderson’s letter in The Star on December 14 is just one instance of this.

Like so many Brexiteers Mr Sanderson is afraid. He fears that the “demise of our country” will continue. That demise began in the Edwardian era, and there have been ample opportunities since to carve out a new role for Britain. Being a respected and often admired team player in the EU, for instance, remains an option.

Mr. Sanderson fears that the “elite” of the UK will “shout down” Brexit proposals.

The loudest shouting we have heard, however, has been from Brexiteers and those, who, encouraged by xenophobia expressed in Parliament and press, do not shrink from using abusive slogans.

EU leaders, according to Mr Sanderson, “have a mightier than thou attitude”. Really? All I heard were repeatedly expressed wishes for the UK to stay in the EU, not just for economic reasons, but because the UK’s contributions to the European debate are valued.

Insisting that contractual obligations be honoured is not a sign of arrogance.

Mr Sanderson expresses concerns for the UK’s standing, but it seems that his true fear is money.

That is, after all, what xenophobia invariably boils down to: the fear of status loss and of having to share resources. He may say it is “vulnerable old folks” he worries about, yet really it is money spent on “them”, not on “us”. Like many Brexiteers he asserts that he is still in favour of people coming to this country who have every intention to work, yet concludes by saying that his greatest concern is the free movement of people and the potential claims on services in Britain.

Finally, Mr Sanderson wonders how Britons would be treated if they moved elsewhere and concludes, “probably not very favourably”. Perhaps he was thinking of all those poor expats enjoying the Spanish sun, many of whom the referendum rules did not allow to vote, or the students who relish an opportunity to study abroad.

Of course “Brexit is not going to be the end of the world”, but like every divorce it will do damage to all concerned, particularly to the young.

They look to the future, not the past. In their eyes Europe is not “them”, it is “us”. If only in their interest, please do not drown us in your fears.