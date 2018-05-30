During the past year or so one of the biggest topics in the Star was the wanton destruction of Sheffield’s trees by Amey, who seem to cut down any tree they think fit and totally disregard the reports of experts and pleas of the good people of Sheffield.

Under the cover of early morning the four trees in Fitzalan Square have been felled.

The operation was on a par with our war time operations.

All these trees needed was just a bit of tree surgery.

One tree that’s quietly gone about its business of just growing and providing acorns for children to play with and for birds and squirrels to eat, sits firmly in the confines of the Wyvern car park on Leighton Road.

This tree was just a sapling when the now derelict Heeley school was being built in 1801, but the tree has faired much better than the old school.

Apart from losing a few boughs it’s still thriving and it’s great to see it in its green finery. I would go as far as to say it’s one of the most beautiful trees in Sheffield and, best of all, it’s out of the reach of Amey’s chain saws.

Mr Anthony

Sheffield, S14