Councillor John Booker

Deputy leader UKIP SCC

The majority of our government and elected representatives would rather fight on the side of the EU and their unelected bureaucrats than fight for the interest of the United Kingdom and its citizens.

The prime example of these actions is the relentless statement, “ No Deal Brexit” . This is deliberately misleading, there would not be a no deal, there would be an alternative deal, a World Trade Organisation deal.

The WTO establishes a framework for trade polices, it officially commenced on January 1, 1995, and it is the largest international economic organisation in the world.

In 2018 98 per cent of world merchandise trade took place under WTO rules.

The WTO deals with regulations of trade in goods, services and intellectual property between participating countries by providing a framework for negotiating trade agreements and a dispute resolution process aimed at enforcing participants’ adherence to WTO agreements, which are signed by representatives of member governments and ratified by their parliaments.

Studies show that the WTO boosts trade and in the absence of WTO, the average country would face an increase in tariffs on their exports by 32 per cent.

The WTO oversees more than 60 agreements which have the statutes of international legal texts, it has 164 members and 23 observer governments.

There is a wonderful world and fantastic trading options beyond the EU, the EU makes wealthy people wealthier and poor people poorer. See it in this light and all becomes clear.

Joining the EEC/ EU was the biggest political mistake in this country’s history.

Hopefully this mistake will soon be rectified.

Now more than ever, the real deal is ideal.