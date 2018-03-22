Having read Ron Clayton’s musings and Susan Richardson’s treemoaning recently in The Star, I can confidently inform them that nothing has changed for centuries!

I have recently been gifted a book bearing the title: – Hallamshire The History and Topography of The Parish of Sheffield by Joseph Hunter, published by subscription and dated 1817.

To his Grace Bernard Duke of Norfolk, Earl Marshal and hereditary Earl Marshal of England.

Two local subscribers were The Company of Cutlers Sheffield and The Sheffield Subscription Library.Do these two volumes still exist in the archives?

If so, I suggest Susan and Ron search them out for a very informative read.

For Susan there is an account of the tree felling taking place which removed two giant oak from Riveling Chase, (part of Fulwood forest), both with a dead straight trunk which were some 60 feet tall before the first knothole, known as The Sheffield Oak and The Lord’s Oak.

It was reputed the Lords Oak was three feet thicker ‘in girth than the famed Greendale Oak at Welbeck whilst the branches of The Sheffield Oak extended some 45 feet in all direction such that its canopy could give shelter to over 200 horsemen! It is reported that scarcely a tree can be found in this once well wooded parish and by the turn of the17th century saw the work of destruction complete.

For Ron there is much information about Atterclife chapel.

The foundation stone was laid July 15, 1629 and was built by the late summer of the following year for a total cost of £94-13-1 penny.

It was Consecrated as Attercliffe Chapel on October 26, 1636 and was endowed later the same year on St Mathew’s Day.

David Warsop

High Hoyland, Barnsley, S75