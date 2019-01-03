Peter Giles

Lancaster Street, S70

Time for a change and for Red to move over for Green and Orange?

I know for a fact that Barnsley’s Labour councillors are kept in line by the party elite and to step out of line can lead to some strong words and even expulsion or deselection.

So not surprisingly with Cabinet members present to keep a watchful eye any Labour councillor who actually was opposed to the Penny Pie Park plan would be in a difficult situation.

Having said that congratulations to those few who did vote against the plan.

With your boss looking over your shoulder to see what you’re up to surely brings into question the validity of a vote.

It is strange though that Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary who is driving the party’s climate agenda, said the UK’s “entire society and entire economy” needed to be refocused to meet the looming challenge of ecological breakdown.

A future Labour government would oversee an economic revolution to tackle the climate crisis, using the full power of the state to decarbonise the economy and create hundreds of thousands of green jobs in struggling towns and cities.

It would seem that Barnsley Labour Party are out of step not only with Barnsley residents but with their own Parliamentary Party.

Their only mention of green is ‘to remove some… ie PPP and its trees’ and their contribution to de-carbonising is to invite more traffic into the town.

There need to be some new members who have modern, creative and courageous ideas.