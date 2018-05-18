It seems that the Lib Dem Candidate for Hallam simply doesn’t learn and has repeated in the Star on May 9, her misleading comments about empty properties which she first made on January 10.

She is once again complaining about the number of empty properties in the city which we might all have sympathy with.

She has however again called on the Government to give councils more powers to bring back empty homes into use but has once again failed to point out that councils used to have these powers.

In 2006 the Labour Government introduced new powers for councils to tackle empty homes through Empty Dwelling Management Orders which reduced the time that properties had to be empty before councils could act to six months.

However, when the Lib Dems were in Coalition Government with the Tories they agreed to weaken the rules and increase the period before councils could act from six months to two years.

Once again, we have a classic example of the Lib Dems complaining about problems which they created when they were in power with the Tories.

At the time when they could have helped get homes back into use and stop anti-social behaviour, the Lib Dems failed to act on behalf of our communities.

Clive Betts

MP for Sheffield South East