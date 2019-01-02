Ron Sanderson

Intake, Sheffield

First of all, thank you Veronica, you have proven my point on a number of occasions.

You mentioned in your letter on December 22 that you have just spent time with your son and his family in France. That’s great and I’m sure you enjoyed it, however you also mentioned that both he and his wife have lived there for more than 20 years, they both work and pay their taxes which enables them the same access as French citizens to public services etc. So they should, they both pay in.

Let me make myself abundantly clear so that you are not confused by “my implications”. I was, am and still will be happy to remain a part of the European community, provided that all members are treated equally and all enjoy the same benefits. That unfortunately is not always the case when the burden of so many is rested on the shoulders of the few. I mean the amount of money provided to the EU from GB compared to the majority of other members.

You mentioned that Germany, France and the UK pay more in because they have the largest population. I don’t know if that’s true but would add I wonder how many of that population in either country is made up of non-working immigrants or financial migrants who contribute very little? Angela Merkel allowed more than a million people into Germany, and without consultation. I wonder how many of those will actually pay their way, as clearly your son and daughter-in-law do. You assume I implied that British people living and working in other EU countries would not be treated too well, I apologise if I misled you.

If you take a look at my final statement “lastly and the bit that concerns me most” the free movement of people it should refer to how you would be treated or welcomed in other EU countries if you did not contribute to that country’s financial needs and how much those persons of that country would appreciate having to subsidise persons using their services without contributing.

Lastly, and this is purely my opinion, perhaps the retirement age in the UK is higher than many others because of the amount that we pay in as part of our massive contribution to the EU as a whole.

If other members are able to reduce the burden to their pensioners by choosing to reduce their EU payments, perhaps they should be encouraged to pay a larger contribution. That would be fairer.