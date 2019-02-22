Leaving the door open

I have managed to keep off my keypad during the continuing Brexit arguments on this page, but the letter from diehard remainer and pro-EU correspondent Veronica Hardstaff had me laughing out loud and deserves a response.

Her missive of Monday, February 18 was another plea for a second referendum and her final paragraph regarding the possible result speaks volumes about the mindset of hardcore remainers.

The capitals letters below are mine, but I quote:

“If a SUBSTANTIAL majority still want to leave, then so be it. The people really will have spoken.”

I loved that word tucked away in there. Not just a majority, but a “substantial” majority. That looks like like wanting to leave the door open for further votes until you get the answer you want.

Veronica, I can only conclude that you studied abroad for your degree in politics.

In a UK vote, from the election of the local darts team captain to a once in a lifetime decision on whether to remain or leave the EU, a majority of 1 vote is enough. A 1.3 million majority for leave in the last referendum appears pretty SUBSTANTIAL to me.

Terry Tiller

Kelham Island