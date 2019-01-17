Leave EU and sort out our own backyard fast

Robert Turner

Sheffield, S21

In response to Veronica Hardstaff’s letter in The Star, January 7, who is quite clearly a Remain voter, I thought I would put my views across.

All the MPs, whether they be Leave or Remain campaigners, told untruths in the first place. That is why we are in the mess we are. I will admit to anyone that I voted to leave the EU for the following reasons:

We are an island country and need to be treated as one, we don’t want people coming from all over the world who are criminals in their own countries. If they want to come to the UK and live and work they should be made to work within English laws, which they quite clearly ignore at the moment.

All this rubbish about trade deals is a way for the MPs to cause trouble. I may be daft, but if I was a foreign company supplying goods of any kind it would affect my business if I decided I was going to stop this. It would not matter if the UK were in the EU or not.

I would like to point out to Mrs Hardstaff that the EU has not funded anything in the UK as this is money the UK have to pay to the EU. This is the main reason why I voted to leave. We pay hundreds of millions to the EU but only get tens of millions back. This money would fund the health service, schools, etc. and is our own money in the first place.

The EU funds new roads and infrastructure to the island of Lanzarote, (where I go on annual holidays), even though Lanzarote is not in the EU. This is because Spain is in the EU.

The only reason the other countries do not want the UK to leave the EU is because we keep the EU afloat with the millions of pounds we pay into it.

The MPs are figureheads in local communities, put there to put local issues to the government. They asked the people to vote. The outcome was to leave the EU. Legally they have no say in what is to happen. They only have one vote like all in this country.

I believe all the available voters should have been made to vote in this instance. People who couldn’t be bothered to vote do not have a say in what happens now.

On March 29, we should leave the EU and sort our own backyard out fast.

If Scotland wants to remain let them, (no funding from England).

They wouldn’t last a week and the Irish border problem is ours to sort after leaving the EU.