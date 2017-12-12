Latest offering

Katie Hopkins has a book out, she’s causing headlines again to try to flog her moronic offerings.

Her latest target people suffering from depression.

Her cure all is to put on walking shoes get out and run. Nothing wrong with a walk or a run but if you are in the throes of a deep depression you need more than a brisk walk.

When I had my baby I landed in the midst of a depression that I never thought would lift.

I couldnt stay in, the baby was in the push chair, I walked for miles and miles, day in day out, I felt like dying when I was out, I felt the same at home.

The fresh air did us good, but for my mental health it wasn’t much of a cure.

Time and great NHS support helped me, some are not so lucky to get help like I was, I will ever be thankful.

Katie Hopkins book coming to a pound store near you soon.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Some good people

I had a bout of dizziness at a bus stop near Asda in Woodseats on Friday, October 27, which meant a night in the Northern General.

I was looked after by two gentlemen and a lady.

Thank you for staying with me and calling the ambulance. You were very kind.

It’s nice to know that in this cruel world there are still some good people around.

C Sallawar

S8

Support for the lonely

I applaud your support for people with depression but fear it will get nowhere. Medics can do only so much. The real problem is people.

Until people start to care for those around them who are alone there is no hope. Great loneliness causes depression. People see the person sitting alone in cafes or going to cinemas, but they don’t care. Today we are very much a society of “I’m alright Jack”.

Why don’t people talk to others on their own, invite them to join them to go to an event?

We are not invisible!

Sheffield, S32

It’s just lazy workmanship

I’m with you Ron, I love a cobble street. They look nice when untouched.

Not such a nice surface to ride on I agree but one thing for sure is they never wear out.

Trouble is Ron, when they have to be taken up for whatever reason, rather than reinstate the sets (cobbles) the workmen cop out and repair the street with tarmac. That,I’m afraid is down to the council Clerk of Works.

I don’t know if things have changed or not but if you do any kind of building or repair works, he was the man who signed off your work. If you were to have a walk down Gower Street Ron, have a look at the side streets down there and you’ll see what I mean.

It’s just lazy workmanship. In the olden days the Clerk of Works would have made them do their work properly.

Ted Fowler

by email

Enjoying the game

Reading Monica’s article in the Retro, yes it is the country’s favourite sport and yes it is and should be the beautiful game of football, 90 minutes that thousands of fans up and down the country look forward to every Saturday afternoon.

I am sure that the players look forward to playing, the managers doing their best to gee up the players to get their precious three points.

Unfortunately a lot of the matches are getting switched about, Friday nights, Sundays, due to the big money that television and Sky offer to screen big matches to suit them.

Derby matches like Owls v Blades or the Barnsley-Leeds derby the list is endless. I think that this in itself causes problems. Things were and are a lot better if things stayed kick off 3pm Saturday afternoon.

Myself being nearly 80 years old can remember like many in my age group standing on the kop at Hillsborough and Bramall Lane at derby matches Owls v Blades shoulder to shoulder Owls and Blades together, banter yes, alot of it, trouble no with a caital N.

They were great days, watching Derek Dooley banging em in for the Owls and watching the great Jimmy Hagan weaving his magic for United crowds of 30 thousand, no sign of trouble.

Having a pint together afterwards, bragging rights on Monday back at work depending on who won Owls or the Blades and looking forward to the next game.

As Monica says other sports don’t need policing like football I don’t know why it was never like this all those years ago.

I don’t know the answer maybe if it was kept to Saturday afternoon as it used to be it might work.

But the clubs can’t turn down the big money offered by the TV Sky and all the other hype with it.

But one thing I do know is that as far as the Owls and the Blades fans are concerned they are both passionate in their support for their clubs and I myself have been made very welcome at both Hillsborough and Bramhall Lane and they have been one hundred no wrong words one thousand percent behind me in my aim to raise one million pounds for Macmillan I have met so many of you, thanks to you all, Up the Owls, up the Blades.

Thank you all so very much.Sheffield’s Man with the Pram, and proud of it

See you all at the next match.

John Birkhill

Sheffield

Drama Queen

Ever the drama queen, Mrs Richardson makes a mountain out of a molehill again. Unfortunate in my case meant unlucky, but she thought a mugging or a hit and run accident always exaggerated, as usual. You used the word cute, if in doubt check the archives.

Not long ago you told us all that you had spent over 30 miserable years in a council flat in Lodge Moor.

If my letter nearly made you laugh, you should have laughed and given yourself a treat at my expense. All we get from you is doom and gloom. Not a good word about anything.

M Thompson

Rotherham

Pallets

One of the great inventions on this planet has got to be the pallet.

They make it easier to move loads of materials by forklift trucks from warehouse and on to transport of choice.

Pallets can be stacked away ready for the next load time and time again, it makes transporting goods around that much easier, pallets are the unsung heroes of the world at large.

EB Warris