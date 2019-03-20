“Lack of clear and effective political responsibility and leadership at cabinet level on Sheffield heritage”

This letter to The Star is from Ron Clayton, Sheffield, S6

I could not agree more wholeheartedly with my fellow heritage campaigner J Robin Hughes regarding the Castlegate conservation area consultation furore and the lack of clear and effective political responsibility and leadership at cabinet level.

I was delighted to see Joined Up Sheffield Heritage (JUSH) attend the recent heritage fair together with an increasing numbers of heritage groups.

Over the years JUSH’s leadership has consulted widely with elected members and council officers in a number of directions, most importantly the conception of a Sheffield heritage strategy, the need for which has been acknowledged at the highest level within the council.

I understand that JUSH has written to Councillor Julie Dore who indicated that Coun Mazher Iqbal will be replying on behalf of the council regarding the consultation debacle.

With the unfortunate situation that Coun Jack Scott finds himself currently in there is no one else within the council to take on the various issues regarding the industrial archaeology of the Loxley Valley and the scandal of Loxley Church and Burial Ground.

A Friends Group for the Valley is desperately needed but where is the community feeling for such?

Coun Howard Saunders while acknowledging his valiant efforts as our political heritage champion regarding the Old Coroner’s Court is outside the cabinet and, as Robin points out, we have a vacuum.

This is something that the heritage lobby and council officers, like nature, must surely abhor.