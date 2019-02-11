Knife angel would look lovely outside our cathedral

British Ironworks Shropshire have made a monument to knife crime called the knife angel, it is 27ft high and is a tribute to all knife crime victims.

I have had one dedicated to my grandson Jamie Stuart who was fatally stabbed on July 23, 2011.

At the moment the angel is on a tour of Britain.

Over Christmas and the new year it was on display outside Liverpool cathedral and attracted a lot of attention.

It has now moved to Hull and then possibly Coventry and the vicar of St Martin in the Fields in London is also trying to get it there. Wouldn’t it be nice if it came to Sheffield, especially as we are famous for making knives, the angel is made out of knives collected from knife amnesty bins around the country.

It would look lovely outside our cathedral.

Anne Gray

Colley Crescent, Sheffield, S5