Just what is happening at Sheffield Wednesday?

There is just no liaison between club and fans at Sheffield Wednesday any more.

All I see on social media is infighting among our own fans and it’s all avoidable.

A simple statement would be enough to say we cannot spend any money because of this or that but we are trying our best to rectify the problem by downsizing the squad without trying to weaken the team.

That is all the fans need to know and that would suffice for the majority of our fan base.

This is what happens when someone takes over a club with no football knowledge at all.

First of all, Mr Chansiri formed some kind of advisory group containing Glen Roeder and a few other, supposedly football advisers.

Well, they went almost as soon as they came.

For whatever reason we’ll probably never know.

Then Doyen Sports arrived on the scene from out of nowhere.

I think I can say with confidence that Mr Chansiri has not been given the advice he was hoping for.

From what I can see, now there’s no money to spend, because of Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP), all the advisors seem to have vanished.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we had a ready – made football man on our doorstep in Howard Wilkinson.

Had he been appointed general manager I’m sure we wouldn’t be in the state we now find ourselves.

Then to top it all, I hear that we’re going to have no live commentary because the BBC asked all clubs involved to accept a few percent less due to some cuts.

Have I got this right?

The BBC want to give us some money but not as much as they normally do?

We will probably never know how much we really are in debt but I’m guessing a lot.

I read an article the other day about the boardroom battle for control and it stated that United are £20 million in debt.

Well if they are that much in debt even after selling their prize assets then I dread to think how much Wednesday are.

All I want to say to Mr Chansiri is, think about your fans.

Ted Fowler

Sheffield, S5