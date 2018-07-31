Did the editor read Mary Steele’s letter about the Anti-Trump Rally before awarding it Star Letter of the day under the heading ‘Sharing the Struggles of Others World Wide’ which is the complete opposite of Donald Trump’s favourite slogan, ‘America First.’

Mary criticises Hassun El-Zafir’s speech at the rally for incitement to hatred and division, without realising that the whole event was to declare hatred of Trump’s racist and divisive policies.

I do agree with just one aspect of Mary’s tirade.

The word Wasteman, meaning waste of space, implies irrelevance whereas Trump is a threat to world peace and racial equality, therefore by no means irrelevant.

She goes on to imply that the rally was dominated by students bussed around the country free of charge.

I don’t know what evidence she has for this, but what I saw was organisations with their banners proudly supporting world peace, the NHS, anti-apartheid, trade unions, gay rights, nuclear disarmament and many others, plus ordinary concerned middle-aged men and women, many accompanied by their children.

The accompanying photo shows perhaps one in the crowd who might be described as a student.

The rant goes on to imply that students got off their supposedly free bus to bring about a change through the ballot box.

No it wasn’t. It was an anti-Trump rally.

G Shepherd

St Peter Avenue, Sheffield, S36