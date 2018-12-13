It’s time to honour the decision to leave 

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Current events in Parliament whereby Theresa May has now unilaterally deferred to a later date her repeatedly promised MP's vote on the draft UK/EU Brexit withdrawal agreement, in order to allow her to re-negotiate with the EU, in spite of their repeated assertion that there is no further room for doing so, makes one despair at the sorry mess that our country has found itself in.

Following the 2016 Referendum which resulted in a decisive leave vote, what should have been a relatively quick and painless leaving process has now degenerated into the current farce worthy of display on the once popular Candid Camera television programme. If the matter was not as serious as it is the "performance" of our negotiating team - headed now by the Prime Minister - would be very laughable, especially in the eyes of our 27 EU partners.

17.4 million people voted to leave the EU - hopefully with a clean break and the minimum of red tape. This democratic wish has now degenerated into what has transpired under Mrs May's watch. If she cannot negotiate a new deal - and the EU has already said the current draft agreement is not re-negotiable - we should Brexit without a deal, save our £39 billion, regain our freedom from EU shackles and forge new trading partnersips with the rest of the world - something we have done for centuries as a trading nation - unlike many of our EU partners. Leaving the EU does not mean leaving Europe, we can continue to trade with each other as individual nations if they wish to do so - I suggest that it is in everyone's best interest for this to happen.

We are currently an annual c £9 billion NET contributor to the EU budget and they are heavily reliant on this and our other non financial contributions to their Membership. The consequences of our leaving their organisation will be far more detrimental to them than to us. It is time for the democratic electorate to fly the flag for our country, and for everyone to honour the decision to leave taken at the 2016 Referendum.