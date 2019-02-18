On my street the majority are students, a lot, not all, overload their bins or put mixed items in them.

Therefore they do not get emptied and are left on the street where people put any litter in as they pass.

The bins are then left week after week not being emptied. Late at night it seems it’s fun to knock them over and leave the mess.

Days after collection day there is a mixture of blue, black and brown bins left out.

Not all students leave their bins, but most do. It’s like an obstacle race.

J Johnson

Sheffield, S10