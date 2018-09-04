Have your say

As regards the headlines on Thursday night’s Star, “Stop this slaughter on our streets”, August 23, it is every time one reads a paper, sees the news on the television, someone has been murdered.

It’s got worse and worse since the day the death sentence was abolished.

That was one bad mistake).

There is now no deterrent for any crime committed on our once safe streets.

Our police do their best but are very limited.

To put it all in a nutshell, bring back the death penalty before it’s too late.

PM Spencer

Sheffield, S13