In praise of the real Whitworth(y)

Your resident cartoonist Whitworth or Whitworthy (the title is unclear) he certainly gives value for money, and is worthy of hire when dispensing his wit, defined as ‘amusing ingenuity in expressing words or ideas’, in your newspaper.

His drawings are excellent, but the icing on the cake are the ‘fit for any occasion’ punch lines to explain the cartoon.

These witticisms some funny, some serious, and all thought provoking, are I suggest much more difficult for the artist to conjure up than the actual drawing.

I particularly like his ‘community campaigning’ when expressing views on local and national issues.

In today’s Star, (November 29, 2017), there are two cartoons, one local, depicting someone with a National Tree Week notice saying ‘I was going to pin it to a tree, but I couldn’t find one.’

The other under ‘The Funny Side of Life’ depicts a couple passing a notice announcing Prince Harry to Marry, with the caption “A German, A Greek, and now an American in the Palace - This is why I voted Brexit.”

Such a talent for artistry and wit should not be hidden under a bushel.

Are your readers permitted to know the true name of your cartoonist?

You have numerous reporters on various topics all having a pen line name, even Nancy Fielder has her own column.

Come out of the closet Whitworth(y) and reveal yourself to all your admirers!

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5