Does Labour Sheffield Council really care for our kids? Local residents and parents in Mosborough believe that improving road safety near schools is a priority.

That is why I support the call from the Liberal Democrats, in an amendment to the Sheffield Council budget, for £1m to be set aside to invest in road safety schemes.

I was dismayed and extremely disappointed to read that Councillor Neale Gibson lampooned the amendment “to spend money on road crossings when the research shows there is no demand for one”.

He further suggested that this was “a populist issue without doing a fact check!”.

I am happy to inform Coun Gibson that I recently launched a campaign to force the council to listen to the local community in Mosborough and build a crossing for Halfway Nursery Infant School.

Crossing Station Road to get to Halfway Nursery Infant School is incredibly dangerous and our kids deserve to get to school safely.

The fact is, more than 600 residents in Mosborough agree with me and have signed that petition so far.

I am hoping that many more in Mosborough join my campaign.

Do your own research CounGibson, and bow to popular demand that our kids’ safety is a priority.

Kevin Oxley

Liberal Democrat candidate for Mosborough