Improving our area

How pleasing it is to see all the agencies and residents working together in the Park Square roundabout/Park Hill area.

Amey get a lot of flak but consider all their recent work in clearing drug use areas near the roundabout, often hazardous with the danger of used needles being caught up by machinery. There will be a fine wild flower display again on the roundabout this year.

We have had the rare sight of Network Rail busy clearing and fencing off some of these problem areas near the line. Parks and Countryside, at the same time, are actively clearing and making safe the areas they control.

Meanwhile, the local litterpickers have been busy on a daily basis and with Great Places Housing putting in some new planting too on their bit. It is really encouraging to see everyone working together to improve our area.

Dave Watkins

Norwich, Park Hill, S2

Rethink on Cambridge St?

Do I detect an indication in our local media of a rethink in the Council’s planning department regarding the proposed facading etc of the Tap and Tankard and other properties in Cambridge St?

The aforementioned pub is currently closed, (it was on a short-term lease), let’s see it granted a permanent reprieve.

It’s got character, history and is far more welcome in the changing cityscape of Sheffield than recycled shipping containers.

I see we are going to get another one as part of the Grey to Green project.

In the meantime, how sad it is to see the further decline of the area outside the UKBA’s Vulcan House in Millsands.

The public art in what is supposedly a public area is no longer fully illuminated as are the seating areas.

There’s no point in having such a splendid initiative as the opening up of the riverside if it’s allowed to get into this state.

The water feature outside the building has not been in action for some considerable time. What’s the problem?

Ron Clayton

S6

And then my alarm went off

I was in the bus queue the other day, my bus arrived on time, and as I waited my turn I noted that everyone in front seemed to have either the correct fare or had the relevant pass ready.

Getting on I didn’t have to push pass the usual group of people who choose to stand at the front even when seats are available.

As I made my way to the back I also noted that there were none of the usual anti-social passengers who sit in the aisle seat and effectively take up both seats.

However, most surprising of all, none of the occupants of the back seats were cleaning the soles of their boots on the seats opposite.

Before I had time to take this in a sudden ringing sound almost caused me to fall off my seat.

Had someone pressed the bell? No, my alarm had gone off, and I fell out of bed.

Andrew Thorpe

Bingham Road, S8

Council tax maths lesson

As someone who teaches maths for a living it saddens me when I see mathematical errors in your paper.

In a letter about Council Tax increases (21.2.18) Ron Sanderson claimed that last year’s 5.99 per cent rise combined with this year’s 4.99 per cent rise made a total increase of 10.98 per cent. He has added the percentages, ignoring the fact that this year’s increase is 4.99 per cent more than the new total for last year.

For every 100p you paid in Council Tax in 2016, you paid 100 x 1.0599 in 2017.

In 2018 you will pay 100 x 1.0599 x 1.0499 which equals 111.28p or an increase of 11.28 per cent

Understanding percentages is vital when working out things like council tax rises, pay claims, credit agreements or interest earned on investments. People who don’t understand percentages and APRs are much more likely to be ripped off.

If you need help with maths visit my website at www.mathswithgraham.org.uk where you will find free activities, some with a Sheffield theme such as the Sheaf Valley Maths Trail, to help people of all levels, from the very basic up to Higher GCSE.

Graham Wroe

by email

Caborn can afford £5,000

John Molloy’s letter “Crowdfund for best candidate for the role” Star, February 23, must surely have been written in a “tongue-in-cheek” manner.

Printed with his letter is a photograph of a beaming Richard Caborn, prospective candidate for the May 3rd 2018 Sheffield City Region Combined Authority Mayoral election.

If Mr Caborn had been aware of the content of John Molloy’s letter I respectfully suggest that he may have been blushing with embarrassment rather than beaming at the camera!

Mr Caborn served as the MP for Sheffield Central from 1983 – 2010 when he stood down from Parliament.

He served in various Cabinet roles, including being Minister for Sport from 2001-2007.

The basic salary for an MP in 2010 was £65,738. Additional emoluments for any extra Cabinet duties which he was entitled to receive, plus a generous expenses allowance combined to make his salary very lucrative.

For all candidates for this election there is a deposit fee of £5,000 which is returned if the candidate receives more than 5 per cent of the total valid first choice votes in the election for Mayor.

If Mr Caborn is unable to receive the backing of the Labour Party which he represented in Parliament for 27 years surely voters are entitled to ask why he has fallen from favour?

If he is unable to receive Labour Party support he can stand as an Independent candidate – with the advantage of his past successful political and parliamentary record being in public memory. I respectfully suggest that a £5,000 candidate deposit should be within his financial capability to pay.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5