I would love to help nurses in trying times

There is a crisis in nursing retention and recruitment. Yet is enough being done to offer solutions to this long-term issue?

I retired from nursing in 2015 and in 2017 I allowed my membership to the Nursing Register to lapse because I was no longer practising as a nurse and did not want to be considered up-dated to work in the service.

During the current crisis I would happily work a few shifts a week to support my ex-colleagues in these trying times.

The problem is getting back into practice.

There is only one return to practice’ course in this area which has a limited number of places and only runs once a year.

The next projected course is due to start in March 2018 but the places were over-subscribed by September 2017 and applications were suspended for this intake.

This would suggest that demand out-stripped supply.

Should I wish to return to nursing I would have to apply for the course starting in March 2019.

This is hardly responsive to the current shortage.

One of the problems of the public sector is that it takes such a long time to implement change yet in the past universities were pioneering in creating individual bespoke programmes of study.

Accessibility and flexibility of programmes were key features in encouraging health professionals back into study.

I would love to help my former colleagues in the demanding and stressful work that they are doing but I am unavailable to help.

The demand for return to practice courses would suggest I am not alone.

Lawrence Whyte

Millsands, Sheffield, S3