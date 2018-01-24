I hope that common sense will prevail

On December 15 the Star letters page ‘Your Say’ had an excellent letter from a Tony Parkinson in Whirlow.

I wholeheartedly agree with every word Tony has said and he couldn’t have explained the situation any better.

After working in the NHS for almost 30 years I have seen many changes.

I started with Sheffield Health Authority in 1987, based at Beech Hill Road Accounts department, (side of Hallamshire hospital).

I then moved to Nether Edge and Fulwood, (old Regional Health building).

I have also been a patient, visitor and worked temporarily in the Hallamshire hospital, also as visitor to the Northern General.

The numerous and often futile changes I have witnessed have all been ruled by the government and at least we were eventually left with two main hospitals servicing the city, Northern General and Hallamshire and the very welcome Walk-in Centre on Broad Lane.

They couldn’t be further apart for people like me having to use public transport, but to then talk of moving these two vital services to the other side of the city is appalling.

For a great city like Sheffield to not have an A&E department centrally is so bad and as Tony says to lose them would be not only criminal but downright stupid.

I have just lost my elderly mum, (at 96 last year), and have lost count of the number of times we had to travel to and from Northern General.

It is completely unnecessary and I too sincerely hope that common sense and the wishes of the vast majority of people of Sheffield will prevail.

Please let me know what is happening about this now as I want to support any objections that are going.

Mary R Littlewood

Crystal Peaks