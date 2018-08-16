I find the full burka offensive for these women

Toby Foster was saying why are people so upset with women wearing the burka and it affects no one. Well, it does the poor woman trussed up in it.

He then says he’s 49 and in all these years he’s not seen a woman on the street wearing one. Really, I am the same age and I have seen many.

In this hot glorious weather walking through the Peace Gardens at lunchtime I spotted a woman wearing one, all in black, even the hands covered, just the smallest slit for her eyes. The fella she was with had shorts, T-shirt, Birkenstocks sunglasses on, the kids with them the same, in summer clothes, they are alright but can it be right she goes out like that.

Nothing Boris Johnson said was offensive to these women, the wearing of the full burka I find offensive for these women.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

Everyone is equal

Despite all the bad news as the world is overwhelmed with unprecedented problems with climate change, financial crises, the mental health epidemic, the population explosion etc, if you look closely you can see reasons for optimism.

After the US primaries across four states, more women candidates than ever will contest governorships and House seats in November’s mid-term elections. This has happened in one of the superpower nations.

If the world is to be saved, equality must become established as an everyday normality in the lives of all the world’s citizens.

Everyone is equal, regardless of age, gender or disability and no one is enslaved.

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens, S11

Would it be a fair fight?

Despite G Shepherd’s, (It was an anti-Trump rally, July 31), somewhat hysterical railing against my recent letter ‘Sharing the struggles of others worldwide’, I suspect he simply failed to read it correctly because I clearly stated it was nothing to do with Donald Trump! Had he done so he would have learned it was more to do with my concern at increasing student activity, particularly regarding matters concerning the EU.

For sure, the student collective has been seized upon as a vehicle through which many with vested interests seek to push their agenda. In these highly politically-charged times, it poses the question as to who has led this student awakening and to what end?

Well, according to a March 2015 report, the government allocated £500,000, for the period 2002-2018, to the National Union of Students for the purpose of finding ways to involve students in the voting process. This prompted the claim that the NUS ‘seems little more than a political organisation excluding young people with dissenting views’.

In its wake, and apparently without consulting its members, the NUS allied itself to the ‘Stay In’ campaign and are said to have branded pro-Brexit students ‘xenophobic’.

Some 130 educational institutions openly encouraged students to vote Remain and student campaigns such as Our Future Our Choice and For Our Future’s Sake sprung up.

Though said to be ‘grassroots’ organisations, many sources claim they are backed by ‘big money, lobbyists and Blairites’ and supported by other influential groups receiving money from the likes of billionaire, George Soros.

As a result, out of 1.4 million undergraduates, an unexpected 1 million voted Remain. Subsequently, concerns were raised that some students had voted twice and working in an investigatory capacity, a Spectator journalist actively proved that, with two registration addresses, students and those with two homes could do this. A fact recognised by Sir Eric Pickles following a review of the voting process when he said, ‘multiple voting in more than one place and impersonation is a ‘relatively common fraud’ and the most prevalent and biggest abuse is by students’.

Well these same people are now clamouring for a public vote on Theresa May’s final Brexit deal and even a second referendum but as students and their universities benefit greatly from the EU, I fear there are more desperate battles to come should they succeed!

Indeed, would it even be a fair fight?

Mary Steele

Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, S5

What about fans’ forum?

No liaison between club and fans?

What about the fans forum?

Are Wednesday the only club in this area to do that?

OK, Chansiri did say at the start of his tenure that his son knew more about football than him.

I am quite knowledgeable on the subject but my grandson knows more than me!

I bow to your considerable knowledge about “advisory group” and Doyen so cannot comment on them.

“No money to spend”.Chansiri has plenty but can’t defeat the ludicrous FFP/P&S.

Not sure about Howard Wilkinson, football has changed a lot since his involvement, although we are grateful for his input in the past.

“Will probably never know how much in debt”.Just look at their accounts at Companies House.

You could look at United’s at same time and see if there is any truth in that statement.

The next letter from J Vintin is at the very least disrespectful and should be retracted.

I would describe him more of a Robin Hood and his ethos should not be questioned.

Don’t listen and please don’t abandon us.

WAWAW.

Peter Gladwin

Sheffield, S20

Satisfying supporters

Football is a game where the punters expect the best from their team. It’s not cheap paying to watch and with added extras such as meals, drinks and travel costs can put a strain on your pocket.

I suspect clubs try their best to satisfy their supporters and select the players they have available.

But fans showing displeasure at the team’s performance goes a long way to making the management go in the right direction, be it club or international level.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14