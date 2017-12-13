I don’t think this man can be trusted

I very much share the widespread condemnation of the comments made on Twitter from the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

His support and approval shown to Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, frankly makes me sick.

Her group, best known for social media bigotry and hatred to Muslims living in this country, is appalling to say the very least and had a major influence on Thomas Mair, the man who brutally murdered MP Joe Cox in June 2016.

It should now be very interesting to see if Mr Trump is allowed to carry out his planned state visit to the UK sometime next year. If he does there will be thousands in this nation demanding that he should be treated like anyone else who breaks the law of this land by inciting racial hatred.

This clearly means that he should be arrested upon arrival and charged and then put on trial and if found guilty sent to prison and in due course returned to his country of origin.

Of course, we all know this will never happen.

He will be allowed to wine and dine with the Queen, which has been the case over many past decades with other world rogue leaders, and stay at Buckingham Palace under massive security, all paid for by the British tax-payer.

Thanks to Donald Trump, this so-called special relationship we have with the United States is clearly in tatters with the post-Brexit trade deal made in January now in jeopardy.

We must all be clear this man can’t be trusted and that he can change things at a stroke of a pen and is mad enough to press the nuclear button to which he has full control at any time.

John Yale

S35