To answer D Tickhill of Dronfield on the turnip or swede question, you miss the point, I wasn’t asking myself whether it was a turnip or swede.

I can tell the difference between the two after spending my youth working on a farm in Lincolnshire, so I know what I meant.

And your question on is it stew or is it ash, why the option?

Seems you are likening me to Mavis in Open All Hours who wasn’t very decisive.

Vin Malone

Gleadless Valley, S14