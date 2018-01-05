Honours: Some deserved, some not

It’s that time of year again. Someone has the dubious honour of making a list out of people who “deserve”to be honoured for just about anything they’ve “achieved”in their life. In my opinion some deserved, some not.

But whoever decided Ringo Starr should be given one wants their head looking at. After many years of fans paying for his life style and wealth, he had the cheek to post on his website on October 17, 2008 the following statement:

‘Please stop pestering me from Monday as I will no longer be signing autographs because it’s taking up too much of my time. Any fan mail received after this date will be binned’.

Well thank you Mr Starr for your gratitude to the people who supported you over the years.

I presume your time is more precious than all your fans’ time. They queued to see you and to say you will bin all fan mail you should be ashamed.

It’s a pity you didn’t bin the letter informing you about your honour.

Think yourself lucky you already have one gong and do us all a favour and refuse this one so we won’t have to see your self centered smug face on TV and in the press.

Perhaps you could let the Queen know it will take up too much of your presumably precious time to attend the ceremony and that any more mail from her will be binned.

DM

by email

* Funny that, I didn’t see any cleaners or refuse collectors who graft each day regardless of the weather in the honours list. Come rain or snow, these hardy people are the backbone of society. Where would we be without them? Time to take stock and get our priorities right. Thank you ladies and gents for keeping our streets and buildings clean. Keep up the good work.

EB Warris

by email