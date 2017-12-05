Heritage at heart

Have your say

In April 1960, the Council abandoned plans for a huge Civic Centre between Barker’s Pool and Moorhead and instead leased some of the land to the John Lewis Partnership, planning for the surrounding area to be dedicated to shopping.

In 1963, Coles moved from their famous Fargate corner to the John Lewis store that we see today.

A mere 60 years later they may finally be joined by other new shops, if the latest iteration of the Retail Quarter is completed by 2023 as suggested.

It’s been a long wait, so no wonder that John Lewis remain tight-lipped about the development.

Mediaeval cathedrals have been built over shorter timespans.

Keeping Coles has consequences. It puts a stop to the grandiose and pointless boulevard carving past Leah’s Yard and sweeping all before it.

It requires existing streets be kept, with Cambridge Street no longer downgraded to a steeply-stepped alleyway, and creates scope for historic buildings to survive.

Will Queensberry want to build on the character of this Conservation Area, or resort to the anonymous architecture of previous schemes?

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Christmas tradition

My parents have lived on Abbeydale Park Rise for their entire married life: 62 years. Dad was one of the first people to put up Christmas lights and then the tradition spread, making the road the iconic landmark that it is today.

Abbeydale Park Rise is a beautiful road because of the trees that line its pavements.

They are a treat in every season with the blossom in spring and the glory of autumnal colours.

Then at Christmas there are the lights. People from all over Sheffield come to see the street bringing together different generations and different cultures.

So Sheffield City Council, in partnership with Amey, have decided that it is a good idea, just days before the Christmas period, to fell some of these healthy trees. And not only that, but this year, money is being raised through the famous Abbeydale Park Rise Christmas lights to support St Luke’s Hospice.

Yesterday, a tree was cut that has particular emotional significance: Maisie’s tree. This tree was special to Maisie, a little girl who lives on the street, as it was a vital memory of her now sadly deceased Grandma. Maisie would talk to the tree and it provided a vital connection, bringing back all sorts of happy memories.

Trees are living, breathing, beautiful things; they are a vital part of our community, loved by the people of Sheffield who would, quite literally, put their lives on the line to protect them.

I could not believe the pictures that I was seeing yesterday as peaceful protesters were man-handled by so-called security staff. Astonishing. Please, let’s get real about this, it’s time to leave the trees alone.

Victoria Stolz

by email

Tracking Sinbad & John

I am trying to trace a couple of people connected to Mr O’Donovan.

Here’s what I have from the family: ‘Patrick O’Donovan (also known as Pat O’Donovan and Jim O’Donovan). Patrick was husband to Beth (Betty – also deceased) and son-in-law of Kathleen Mitchell.

We are trying to track down two people connected to Patrick O’Donovan who died recently.

The first person is called Philip – I don’t know surname but his nickname was Sinbad.

He wore an earring. He worked as Pat’s labouring mate when they worked together at British Steel at the end of the 70s through the 80s.

He would have known Patrick as Pat O’Donovan.

The second person is family friend John Limb, brother of Pat Limb and son of Bridget Limb – he would have known Patrick as Jim O’Donovan.

Bridget Limb was close friends with Kathleen Mitchell and her sister Patsy Fitzgerald.

Can they please get in touch with Patrick’s daughter Elizabeth O’Donovan on 07944759229.

Frances Lilly

on behalf of the O’Donovan family

Scooters are vehicles too

The police I see are on the lookout over the festive period for drink/drug drivers.

Well they should extend it to cyclists and disability scooter users.

I’ve seen scooters parked outside pubs and cyclists riding and drinking out of cans of beer.

Some scooter users come up behind you and expect you to know that they are there.

Maybe they are on medication.

After all it is a vehicle and they shouldn’t be driving it.

Ken Tomlinson

by email

A tree poem

Imprisonment without due process

One thing which Amey really ought to know

They should not put a barrier around their ‘foe’

If a campaigner arrives first to a targeted tree

Amey mustn’t push and imprison him you see

But this is a liberty which they recently took

It’s what’s called kidnapping in my book

And if he doesn’t want to give his name

Don’t use brute force and cause him pain

Trying to save and protect was his wish

So don’t net him up like a floundering fish

And now on the news I’ve just heard

Felling is to start at dawn (to catch the early bird?)

JW

by email

No friends of mine

If Susan Richardson wishes to include flying fertiliser factories among her friends she is welcome to do so but please do not describe the flocks of pigeons in our cities as our friends as they are certainly not mine.

Call me fastidious but I choose to restrict my social acquaintances to such as do not defecate on the window ledges of buildings public or private.

Given that Ms Richardson now says that she does not wish harm to any living creature can we assume that the proposed cull of humanity is definitely off?

Stephen Crowther

Greystones

Vans need to be seized

Forget fining fly-tippers, seize the vans

EV

Sheffield