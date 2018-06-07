I’m not a Lush shopper though lots are, the shop on Fargate always looks busy.

I saw the signs about police corruption in the windows wondering what it was for.

I looked into it and found out what it was about and I think I get where it’s coming from.

The campaign, but whoever decided this was the right way to go about it has the wrong idea, has backfired massively.

This on the day the couple who started the company got honoured by the Queen, so all publicity is good publicity they say.

I cannot imagine the Lush brand are thinking that right now.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

Yorkshire as UK capital

More than half of the UK’s spending on transport is in vested in London.

Some £1,943 per person is spent in London while £427 is spent in the north.

This is nearly five times as much.

If the reverse should happen nearly £10,000 per person would be spent in the north.

More than 20 times its present figure.

South and West Yorkshire could have a joint underground rail system to beat that of London.

With the immense investment that would bring Yorkshire would become the new capital of the UK.

It should happen.

Fingers crossed.

Eddie Peart

Broom Crescent, Rotherham, S60

What a world?

It’s a delightful misty morning on a Bank Holiday and the verdant green landscape that is Hillsborough Park bears witness to its gradual gentrification with the joggers circumnavi gating its paths, no rolled-up coats for goalposts these days.

The 18th century bottom lodge just through the brown-stained white gates on Penistone Road bears the scars of the council’s battle to keep out the vandals with its steel shutters, Farrars Dodgems and caravans are arriving from Firth Park, sadly it looks as if someone is robbing the stone from the lodge.

What a world, eh?

A Heritage Park with its share of Heritage Problems.

Ron Clayton

Sheffield, S6

Start telling the truth

When is this government going to start telling the truth, I have read that they are going to sell a 7.7 per cent stake in RBS.

It states that they are going to sell 925 million shares and that they hold 8,400 million shares.

If you divide 925 by 8,400 then multiply by 100 the answer is 11 per cent.

Oh what a tangle web you weave when you practise to deceive.

Ron Hardy

Glenwood Crescent, Sheffield, S35

Roadside meadows

I have just read an article reported by the Star about an abandoned Porsche in Greenhill.

Apparently grasscutters cannot cut the grass verge around where the car has been left.

Well, if Amey have time on their hands perhaps they could pop over to Parson Cross and have a go at the grass verges, that are what now can only be described as roadside meadows.

Debbie Smedley

Sheffield, S5

Out of hand

What has this country come to when we have Sheffield Star readers being unable to express their opinions of someone from an ethnic background without being regarded as racist.

Two letters have been published in the June 4, 2018 Star which express widely differing views relating to the current furore over the appointment of Councillor Magid Magid as our new Lord Mayor.

This issue is rapidly getting out of hand in some quarters and needs to be put in a proper perspective.

It all began when the Star and its Editor had the “audacity” to follow our national tradition of freedom of the press, and in a “foolhardy manner” published one letter from a reader who expressed his personal opinion that “Sheffield should only have a white person of English descent for Lord Mayor, and certainly not a black Moslem (sic) immigrant.”

The writer did not exhort anyone to share his point of view – nor did he ask people to oppose the Mayor’s appointment.

For their actions the reader has been literally hung drawn and quartered by other readers for expressing a personal opinion and the Star and its Editor have been castigated for publishing his letter – with Emma Milne accusing them of shaming their publication and the city, and demanding a front page public apology to Mayor Magid and the city.

Contrast her vitriolic letter with that of Susan Richardson “In defence of my views of Lord Mayor.”

Susan does not have to make any apology for her 29.5.2018 Star letter. I fully agree with your reiterated comments which I consider to be fairly reasoned and expounded – without you having to resort to the unhelpful blinkered type comment of Emma.

I respectfully offer to the citizens of Sheffield two quotations, which in my opinion succinctly sum up this matter and should hopefully put an end to this controversy.

George Orwell – “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

In this particular case I feel that Oscar Wilde is spot on when he said – “I may not agree with you, but I will defend to the death your right to make an ass of yourself.”

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

The chapel of rest

Why don’t they close down Chapel Walk in Sheffield altogether scaffolding and all?

Nobody ventures down there unless they have to.

Chapel walk, more like Chapel of rest.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14