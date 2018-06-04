Gleadless Valley ‘joke’

In my last letter I mentioned a small stream that runs under Gleadless Road and then down a small ravine. I think it then joins Meers Brook.

Picture painted, this stream has run through this area, which is now Gleadless Valley, for well over a thousand years. Numerous inhabitants of the area knew just how important this stream was as a source of drinking water for people and animals.Now look at the photo of how the council or Parks & Countryside treat it, they couldn’t care less .

The no dumping or tipping sign is a complete joke.

Can you see the trampoline in there?

M Anthony

Gleadless, Sheffield, S14

Christmas cards delay

Re: The Star letter on Saturday, May 19, headed “Alarm at how services run increases yearly”, I felt I too must write re: the Royal Mail.

On January 9, 2018, I received a Christmas card, with a first-class stamp, which was posted on December 22, 2017 or stamped December 22, 2017, the first time, and then stamped again January 8, 2018.

I spoke to the post lady who delivered our post at the time and she suggested I write to Capel Street, our local delivery office.

I wrote on January 10, putting a stamp on the envelope, and I still have not received a reply.

It’s no good trying to ring them, I’ve tried that in the past. You end up in a queue when it’s peak rate time on your phone and sometimes you get no joy anyway and put your phone down eventually.

This was the third Christmas card I received after Christmas this year, when we had taken all the cards down, but a former workmate who is 80 and housebound had sent this particular one so in my opinion it should have been delivered in time.

KJ Hodson

Sheffield, S6

Transformed NUM building

Wow, the former NUM building on Holly Street, Sheffield has been transformed.

Part of it is now a Caribbean eatery, namely Turtle Bay. If the outside is anything to go by the inside will be magnificent. Can’t wait to sample the delights of the menu.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14

Chance to share views

I thank Ruth Grimsley (Star, May 30, 2018) for including me among her list of loyal and hard-working persons and stalwarts who write endless letters to the “Your Say” feature in the Star.

I have not had the pleasure of reading previous correspondence from you Ruth, so I welcome publication of your letter, and invite you to join Ron, EB, Jayne, Susan and myself among many others, as members of the “Star Readers Letters Appreciation Society.”

You will be joining an illustrious body of Sheffield citizens who like to share with the community their views and comments on a wide variety of subjects of general interest via their local press media channel.

The prime function of any newspaper should be to report the news, be it national or local.

The editors and journalists of the Star and its sister paper the Sheffield Telegraph do a fine job in this respect.

While these journalists are employed to gather and write up the news for publication, they are not expected and paid to take over the Readers Letters pages with their own contributions.

As the feature says Ruth, it is YOUR Say and your chance to share your thoughts and views on any matter with the local community, subject to the editor’s discretion of course!

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Haunted by lake tragedy

I totally agree with the lady who said that publishing a picture of people swimming in Crookes Valley lake is encouraging people to take part in a very dangerous activity.

I can still vividly remember in the 70s when I was a student sat in a group on the grass at the side of this pond at the end of what had been a beautiful day.

We heard a commotion and then silence.

The water was so cloudy that nothing could be done.The ambulance parked at the side of the pond haunted me for a long time and I still remember it after all these years.

It happened in an instant to a young person who was a strong swimmer.

Please never swim in ponds, lakes or reservoirs.

M Pym

Sheffield, S5

Wooden streets

In 1899 the City Engineer, CF Wike, reported that Sheffield had three miles of streets paved with wooden setts (not cobbles, which are irregular) and in the previous ten years nearly three million were used.

Wood was preferred for streets where wheel noise would be a nuisance, but under heavy traffic it lasted only seven to eight years, and in Pinstone Street it only survived 30 months.

Wood cost only a little less than granite, which lasted three times as long.

Granite could stand heavy Sheffield traffic. The Wicker was about as busy as Westminster Bridge Road and carried loads up to 80 tons - but was not suitable for hills above 1 in 30. Local gritstone was also used, but had a shorter life even than wood.

Wood - mostly deal - although hardwoods were also tried, was laid on a concrete foundation. The blocks were dipped in tar up to two-thirds of their six-inch depth and laid close, with an expansion joint at each side of the street.

The joints were grouted with cement, then the whole surface was sprinkled with granite chips, which was continued until the surface appeared like a mosaic, although your picture shows that this step seems to have been missed in Hodgson Street.

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Firvale rubbish

Shock, horror, the bins are overflowing at Firvale, the streets are full of rubbish blowing about.

Tell us something we don’t know.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35