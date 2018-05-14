Election has shown people want change

I am writing this letter to thank the thousands of Sheffield residents who turned out on May 3, to elect councillors to represent them on Sheffield City Council.

A total of 31,359 voters put their trust and support in the Liberal Democrats, helping us to increase our vote share in the city as well as gaining seats from the Labour Party in Sheffield.

In electing Mohammed Mahroof in Crookes & Crosspool and Mike Levery in West Ecclesfield, we have two outstanding additions to the Liberal Democrat group on Sheffield City Council – strengthening our position as the main opposition on the council.

The results send a clear message to the Labour Party in Sheffield that the public feel ignored and let down by the council and they clearly want it to take a different direction on street trees, in particular war memorial trees on Western Road in Crookes.

We want a council that puts trust, truth and transparency at the heart of decision making and works with communities rather than tells them what is best. Local residents are best placed to make decisions which affect them. We want a council that will work with local residents to come to the best outcome, not ignore them.

What this election has shown is that in many parts of Sheffield, people want change and have voted for it. It’s clear: if we are to change our city for the better then we need to change the Council. The Liberal Democrats are best placed to take on this responsibility

Once again, I am grateful for all the Sheffielders who voted last Thursday, you have strengthened the opposition and we will continue to work hard to hold Julie Dore and her Labour colleagues to account. I am proud of my city and I want it to prosper.

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed

Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group