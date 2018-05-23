You can’t sleep on the streets of Windsor if you have nowhere to go.

Yet it’s OK for thousands of people to camp out on the streets for the last week or so if you are wrapped up in a Union Jack waving a flag.

Double standards.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

Prescription charges

Did your readers know that the English Democrats will abolish prescription charges that have been imposed upon English people for longer than the Scots, Welsh or the Northern Irish?

Ordinary families can’t afford these charges and so they will be abolished.

The English Democrats will abolish the TV licence because people should not be compelled to pay towards a television broadcaster with the risk of imprisonment for not paying the TV licence.

There are more serious crimes to be jailing people for.

The English Democrats will implement a 50 per cent reduction in council tax reducing family tax bills for the first time since 1993.

The English Democrats will introduce free school meals for every pupil at primary and secondary school across England.

How will we pay for them?

We will reduce the number of MPs by 50 per cent they wrecked the economy they should pay for the consequences.

We will reduce the number of councillors by 4,000 across England. They are politicians representing the political parties who wrecked the economy, they should also pay for the consequences.

We will also cut management pay in the NHS, local government and in the civil service by 50 per cent because it is time that the elite in our country began paying its fair share.

English Democrats, Samuel Fielding

Speranza Street, Plumstead, London, SE18

Begging in the city

Good to see The Star taking a lead on this in Friday’s issue.

Homeless initiatives like Help us Help really save lives.

Giving money to beggars only fuels a lifestyle which could kill, lines the pockets of drug dealers and leads to more and more used needles in the spaces we love!

So let’s all walk past, buy a Big Issue,instead or give our spare money to a proper charity, please.

Dave Watkins

Park Hill, S2

Efficiency or failure?

Rail services on the East Coast Main Line are being brought back under government control, following the failure of the current franchise.

Operators Stagecoach and Virgin Trains will hand over control from June 24.

The Department for Transport will run the service until a new public-private partnership can be appointed in 2020.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said it would smooth the transition to a new operator, but critics said it was evidence of private sector failure.”

I feel sure that long- suffering users of these services will be interested in the news from Japan that one of their train operators has offered a profuse apology to its customers, because one of its trains left 25 seconds early.

To compound the matter, in the previous month a train left 20 seconds early – things are going from bad to worse!

Can’t our transport providers take a leaf from the Japanese book for “efficiency or failure” in these matters?

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

What’s the point?

I don’t know about the MOT for vehicles becoming more stringent, a look into the driving test wouldn’t go amiss.

The standard of driving today leaves a lot to be desired with some drivers who haven’t a clue with parking, changing gear, reversing, and what the speed limitis on a given road.

They can make the vehicle go faster but stopping it is another matter.

As regards maintenance some don’t even know where to put oil and water, and don’t even mention changing a wheel.

I ask you what is the point in a MOT, when the person behind the wheel is incompetent, to say the least?

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14