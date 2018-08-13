Clive Betts says in his comments on SY buses, that on a hourly timetable if a person misses a bus, it means they will get to work an hour and 15 minutes late.

This means they will probably get the sack.

The simple solution is, don’t miss it, get to the stop five or 10 minutes early. If the bus is missing, which does happen frequently that’s another story.

Then the bus company needs to make sure this doesn’t happen and address it.

T Walker

Sheffield, S13

Greedy developers

The proposed demolition of the old Coroner’s Court on Nursery Street is yet another example of greedy developers with flashing pound signs in their eyes.

Could they not stop and think that this is an important part of Sheffield’s history which is being destroyed when it could so easily be restored and converted into some very smart riverside apartments?

OK, the developers would not earn as much but at least part of our city’s fast disappearing heritage could be saved for future generations. It would be saved in Leeds or Manchester, but Sheffield appears to have a death wish to eradicate its past.

Everywhere we look there seems to be a marching army of architecturally banal tower blocks aimed at the insatiable student market and at least other cities seem to employ innovative architects – but not here.

Sheffield Council could easily stop this disgraceful demolition at the stroke of a pen by speeding up the implementation of the Castlegate Conservation Area. It’s been proposed for long enough, why not do it tomorrow? They are all powerful in the administration of this city and if they can dig their heels in on matters of destruction (eg trees) then equally they should be able to act in a similar manner on matters of non-destruction.

I wonder how many people will have noticed the irony in this story as the developers behind this travesty are called Firestone Developments. One of the worst acts of vandalism in the last 40 years was perpetrated during the 1980 August Bank Holiday weekend. The stunning 1928 Art Deco Firestone Factory on the Great West Road in Brentford, London which was demolished was designed by Wallis, Gilbert and Partners who also designed the Hoover Building (thankfully saved and Grade II* listed in October 1980) and the famous Victoria Coach Station.

The Firestone Factory had been awarded spot-listing but due to the Bank Holiday there were no officials around to sign the papers. Trafalgar House, who’d only bought it that month moved in and demolished it immediately after a tip-off, even throwing out the office desks and furniture which were still in use.

A very similar thing could happen on Nursery Street if it’s not nipped in the bud and the ball is in the council’s court as I cannot see the developer forsaking his big earner for the sake of a tiresome old building.

I hope that Firestone Developments did not attain their name from the events in 1980, as it’s not very amusing.

Howard Greaves

Chairman, Hallamshire Historic Buildings

Old courts

The only “old relic” is the notion that the way to build a successful city is to knock it down and start again.

New economic growth flourishes in cities with a good stock of historic, distinctive buildings. These also create an identity in which residents take pride, and which is attractive to workers, visitors and businesses. Regarding the Coroner’s Court, we should dissect the motives of the owner and the council in order to get to the heart of the matter. Heritage campaigners have taken up arms, and believe our approach has legs. Even a council reduced to a bare bones budget and skeleton staff should see that it gives them elbow room.

Perhaps the problem lies with its members. As a body, do they have the stomach for it? A developer has the gall to try to scalp our city, and the court’s future lies on a knife edge. Will councillors deliver, or do their fine words amount to a mere bladder of wind? If it turns out to be a stitch-up, we shall be gutted.

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Hillsborough walled garden

I am in full agreement with Ron Clayton’s words about the Hillsborough Walled Garden, Star, August 31.

Shortly after moving to Sheffield in 1992 I volunteered my administration services to the Hillsborough Community Development Trust.

Their office was next to the swimming baths near Hillsborough Corner, and it is now a restaurant. Part of this restaurant was originally a public toilet and one of my duties was to keep it clean.

The Trust was then managed by paid employees Paul Weston and Ralph Armstrong, with gardening and painting, decorating, handyman supervisors among others. Jenny Atkinson was a leading trustee to whom the paid staff were accountable.

The Trust was responsible for the maintenance of the Walled Garden, when the office closed to later become the restaurant we moved to new offices in the Walled Garden.

The Trust provided paid gardening services and painting and decorating to the community as well as looking after the garden.

I can confirm Ron’s statement that the pond in the garden was a haven for wildlife.

Frogs and toads made it their home and the squirrels and birds were in abundance. Many a time I and visitors fed them by hand.

There was an active fountain and greenhouse, flowered arches, and the flowers and greenery made a splendid sight when in full bloom. Visitors could sit on benches in the gardens and enjoy the scenery and wildlife. Public toilets were open and kept clean by the volunteers.

Sadly, with the advent of advancing years and health problems I am no longer able to visit the garden and do not know of its present condition.

I sincerely hope that it can be maintained to the excellent standards of my time there many years ago and that it is still well used by the community.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

All a fiver

I wouldn’t be surprised if the pound shops closing down reopen with everything £5 the way things are going.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14