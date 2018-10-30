Did someone know what was going to happen?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​                                

Alistair Nicoll

Easgate, Sheffield, S6

This was the message displayed at Rotherham Parkway on the Dot Matrix on Thursday before the arrival and departure of the tram train that crashed.

"1st Arrival: from Cathedral" ... (no time given for when it would arrive)

The next train finishes its journey here please do not get on this train. This train is the Stagecoach Supertram from cathedral".

So great advice but once again we have brand new dot matrix showing rubbish with no consideration for the customer.

Along the route of the exiting tram network not one of the dot matrix not one was showing the existence of the tram train.

Unfortunately Supertram could not be bothered either to use the dot matrix to advise customers of the issue and when I arrived back at Middlewood an hour or so after the crash the dot matrix made no mention of any problems.

This is what the PTE say should happen in the event of heavy traffic or a minor incident, Supertram have the capability to put a disruption message on both the scrolling third line of the displays and to Twitter simultaneously. In the event of a major incident which might significantly impact on services, Supertram can put a full screen message on the displays, which would replace all arrival times, scheduled and predicted. Under these circumstances, passengers could be advised to seek alternative ways of making their journey and if the disruption was likely to last for days or weeks, they could be informed of replacement bus services that the operator had laid on. This week, Supertram has employed two dedicated members of staff who will be responsible for sending out disruption messages to the displays and to Twitter so greater use of this functionality should be made going forward.