So LS thinks we are all doomed if we don’t act now, and worse our freedom and actions are being removed in tiny increments. What utter nonsense.

From his or her rambling correspondence, (these people never give a name, preferring to snipe behind anonymity), I assume LS is a tree campaigner, and has a position on Europe that was lost on me.

I am not going into the tree issue as every argument and point of view has been exhausted to the point of tedium.

However, on the point of protest the position is simple, if you want to go into an area you are excluded from by the High Court, then by all means do so, but do not then moan about being herded like cattle, and in extreme cases arrested, and don’t write long-winded letters about freedom assuming that everyone in this city is stupid. Because you use phrases like “obsequiously insidious” you must be intelligent and therefore know right from wrong.

Democracy is alive and well in the 21st century.

We have a President of the USA the left-leaning Guardian readers love to hate, but like him or loathe him he was the product of a democratic vote, and before the luvvies rush to say he didn’t win the popular vote, given the American system, he won. And for the record, the American economy is booming, growth is up, and black unemployment is at a record low.

I predict he will be here in three years, and unless the Democrats get their act together he will be re-elected if he wants it.

The Brexit vote was also a magnificent demonstration of a thriving democracy.

People finally had the chance to have their say, and please do not insult the intelligence of me and my fellow 17.5 million voters who voted leave by saying we didn’t understand what we were voting for. We did. Now let’s get it done.

Democracy is thriving on our small island, too.

May got beaten up by the voters for arrogantly assuming that by using the small old tired soundbites somehow the public would follow her like sheep. They didn’t.

The people of this country are not fat and lazy as LS states, they listened, understood the issues, and voted.

May has been chastised and Corbyn has suddenly got a voice, democracy the winner again.

Clegg and his cronies got a bloody nose and good riddance to him and his knighthood.

LS is a classic example of a minority of people in this country.

They do not get what they want so they moan and blame the stupidity of others, and for good measure tell us how to live our lives.

Hiding behind their intellectual snobbery they prefer criticism to praise, bloated opinions to fact.

Don’t bother, things are fine as they are.

Cameron Fleming

by email

Higher paid must pay tax

It is often a argument that those on higher pay should pay more tax.

Well, I would suggest those on higher pay actually pay the due tax and not find loopholes to avoid paying it, a privilege we lower paid people do not have access to .

The worst culprits are celebrities, CEOs and now footballers.

Why are our media/investigative journalists not bringing this to the fore?

Is it that the press barons suppress such investigations, because they are part of the problem not the solution.

RG

Sheffield

No respect for them

Sheffield Star, January 18, “Council bosses silence rumours Sheffield taxpayers will continue to pay off Amey deal 20 years after contract finishes”.

And yet, just five days later :

Sheffield Star, January 23, “ Taxpayers in Sheffield will now be saddled with the cost of fixing the city’s roads until 2052-15 years later than originally planned”.

It just goes to show, we can’t trust a word that our wonderful council officials come out with.

Next thing we know, they will be trying to deny we’re still paying for the World Student Games!

I would have more respect for them if they just said, “Ok, we made a mistake, here’s what we have to do now”, rather than try to cover up the facts and present half-truths in the hope that they will not be found out.

Matthew Lumb

S8

Report to the police

How could they, the lowest form of creatures, burgle an 80-year-olds’ house while they were on holiday.

They worked, they scrimped and scraped for that to happen.

RIP Bryan, for God does not pay his debts in money.

These vermin want lashes and prison.

Whatever they get it would not be enough.

A time of goodwill and those poor people had to go through hell.

I wish the Dyer family all the best and God be with you.

FH

Sheffield

A brave fella indeed

Brave newsagent tackles robber but vows to carry on serving his local community.

A brave fella indeed to tackle this piece of sub-human scum.

He’s working hard everyday providing for his family yet some lowlife can come into his shop and try and take his hard-earned money.

It’s not on, I bet this cretin has never worked a day in its life but just thinks the world owes him a living so he just uses violence to get what he wants.

You picked on the wrong shopkeeper this time.

Here’s hoping when he’s caught and sentenced he’s locked up for many a year so he can’t go around menacing anyone for a long, long time.

Jayne Grayson

by email