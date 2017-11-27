Declining services

Coun Jack Scott states that Sherffield Council would like to ‘Take our buses back.’

Presumably they agree then, that the bus service across Sheffield has declined from its halcyon days when we had cheap fares, although heavily subsidised, paid for out of the Sheffield rates.

I remember my car-owning dad complaining about this, butat this time buses also ran on time and were plentiful.

They only showed ‘out of service’ signs, when they were truly out of service for mechanical faults and not just late and ran up and down the steepest of hills in six plus inches of snow?

If the council is not happy with the bus service, why then continue to sign up to the Bus Partnership?

Only the other day, around 3.30pm, I was waiting for a bus on the High Street. A large crowd were waiting for a 76 to Lowedges with some saying they’d been waiting nearly an hour, on a major bus route.

When a 76 finally arrived, the departing driver, (after a further delay to change drivers), informed the waiting passengers, that the three buses in front of him were all apparently missing.

What a shambles of a service in a major metropolitan city.

Katy Merchant

by email

Judged on one night

I feel I must respond to Andrew Marshall’s letter, (November 20 – Where were you all?).

I understand his disappointment at not playing to a full Victoria Hall, but it is certainly not because Sheffield folk do not turn out for concerts. It is more that we have too much choice.

In fact, on the same night, there was a concert at the City Hall that sounds very similar to his.

Many Sheffielders are regular patrons of the City Hall concerts and have season tickets, so they would obviously go there. Many nights there are two or three events that I would love to attend.

So please Mr Marshall, do not judge us on one night. Check out ‘What’s On in Sheffield’ and see our dilemma.

L Dixon

Crookes

Hospital records

I would like to send thanks to the person who found and kindly returned my hospital records, book and batteries, which I lost on Wednesday but didn’t miss until I got home.

Once again, many thanks.

Mrs S Partridge

S5

Mobility and street trees

I am a 79-year-old of limited mobility, I use a light-weight three-wheeled scooter which is rather unstable and has to be ridden with care.

I navigate the pavements on Abbeydale Park Rise, where the famous cherry trees are said to cause a hazard, without difficulty.

I find the sudden changes in camber at driveway entrances on other streets much more of a problem.

Driving without due care and attention is an offence. In my experience due care and attention is all that is required using a mobility scooter on Sheffield streets.

Using hiking poles, Abbeydale Park Rise is also just within my range on foot.

Like most of life’s activities, walking also requires “due care and attention”.

I find our street trees much more a source of pleasure than a threat.

Timothy Treffry

Vernon Road, Sheffield, S17

Cup of tea and a chat

Beggars on 200 quid a day, not sure I can believe this? I don’t give money to people on the streets and after asking people when they are walking round at lunchtime they were all saying no.

I get a sandwich and drink most lunchtimes, a young lad and his doggy are outside the shop most days, I say hi, I am getting a drink do you want one, he usually says tea for me please. I get him that and a treat for his dog as well.

I sat and talked with him and he told me a very sorry story as to why he’s begging on the streets. He said he was grateful to talk as he just wants human contact. A cup of tea and chat helps the world go round even for someone who’s only got a pavement to sleep on.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Community events

I love this time of year and when we planned our ideas 10 years ago we decided that we should have Easter, summer, autumn and Christmas events ,.

Although we have several very large events, we love our Christmas event. It’s very local, with carols, stalls, cafe area and Santa.

Anyone wishing to join us on Sunday, December 3, 12-4pm at the Tenants Hall, Gresley Road, Lowedges will be most welcome.

May I also appeal to readers that we are having a collection for the local food bank and are accepting tins, jars and packets on the day and if you can please help those less fortunate.

I wish everyone a nice Christmas and happy new year.

S Rich

Sec Greenhill/Bradway TARA

Short planks

It is a while since we had a thick as three short planks trees planted by parks next to a burglar-proof fence in case they could not find a ladder to help them get over.

Having had a car accident which left me wearing a hard collar 24-7 trying to negotiate steps its a killer.

My mate who lived next door was also disabled and we agreed we needed a path to get us up to the roadway.

We were thrilled when the path was put in as it made our lives much easier but all good things come to an end when he had to go into an old people’s home.

The council workers came in droves, because my mate had knocked down walls, had a stairlift fitted as well as a walk-in shower in the four-bed house.

The first people who came to view the house had a disabled family but turned it down, going instead to a house a few doors away that wasn’t converted.

Another family came to view and seized this house with joy but they were not disabled.

One night I sauntered up the disabled path when suddenly there was a flash of light and I found myself trying to get up off the ground. I thought I was going to die.

I passed out and when I came to shouted for help.

Thankfully I was heard by some neighbours who fetched me a chair and phoned for an ambulance.

I was told I had a fractured skull.

The neighbour had put a piece of wood at the top of the path just 30 mm thick to stop rubbish blowing into his garden.

Pointing to the path with its high steps he told me that it was a communal path

However the council say they have to put houses back to their original state.

I wonder now the path is used for the neighbour’s wife to take the pram up and down if she or others slip on that path are the council liable for not putting it back to its original state?

Or is this another thick as three short planks for the council.

FH

Sheffield