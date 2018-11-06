Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Reading Ruth Grimsley's letter "Good rhyme and rhythm", The Star, October 30, I am unsure whether the writer is commending the appointment of Otis Mensah as Sheffield Poet Laureate strictly on his appointment or for the quality of his poetic works.

Otis was appointed by our Lord Mayor Magid Magid, presumably because he is a devotee of the poet's writings.

The old saying "one man's meat is another man's poison" springs to mind, along with "everyone to their own taste."

Laureate (adj) is defined in the dictionary as ' crowned with leaves of laurel or other symbols of honour.'

To me, rap music and poetry are like chalk and cheese.

The 'music' is tuneless and the rendition of it is a lot of fast talking which many people are unable to comprehend.

To be unilaterally crowned Poet Laureate by Magid with the honours going with that position is surely being a little premature on our Lord Mayor's behalf.

What poetic works has Otis composed to deserve such an accolade?

Could the gentleman be invited to submit one of his 'poems' to the Your Say feature so that the public can form their own opinion on his literary qualities?

As a lover of poetry which rhymes and a detester of rap music, I prefer day dreaming with William Wordsworth (1804) as "I wandered lonely as a cloud that floats on high o'er vales and hills. When all at once I saw a crowd. A host, of golden daffodils. Beside the lake, beneath the trees, fluttering and dancing in the breeze." - rather than having my ears assailed with the loud untuneful sounds and gabbled words of modern rap culture.