“Council should hang their heads in shame”

Chris Wintle

Mitchell Road, Sheffield, S8

I was very saddened and disgusted to read that the wonderful organisation which is Shopmobility at Crystal Peaks has had to be closed due to lack of funding. Furthermore, I read that the local city centre hub has also closed.

BHaving worked at a local Shopmobility in the area many years ago it is clear that the people making these decisions have very little idea what these organisations mean to disabled people. This organisation not only provides a selection of wonderful mobility equipment to enable people to go shopping but it also provides an outlet for disabled people to meet other people, to get out in the fresh air and to spend money as the rest of us do so well.

There are figures that suggest that disabled people spend more than able bodied people and closing these venues is not only damaging the lives of disabled people but also it damages the local economy in a huge way.

Shopmobility also provides equipment for short term and long term loans whether that be for holidays or for recuperation from operations but yet again this will be lost and more and more disabled people will be left housebound and staring at the same four walls.

Whilst I completely understand that cuts have to be made and the Tory Government have made this happen, why is it yet again that the disabled have to take the brunt of the cuts.

Isn't being disabled bad enough without having almost weekly reductions in their way of life??

The Council has simply not thought through the implications of such a dreadful decision and I would like one of the Councillors to explain the decision with out having to just blame the Tory Government.

They should hang their heads in shame.