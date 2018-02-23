Costa del Doncaster

Can anyone from the council justify to the people of Doncaster how you can afford to waste money on the refurbishing of Silver Street and High Street, filling them with more cafes and drinking holes? It’s Doncaster, not the Costa del Sol.

Why didn’t the council hold a referendum to ask what the majority wanted their money spending on? I am sure they would prefer the town to be safe for people to walk around and to be clean and tidy.

Anyone walking down Silver Street on any morning over the weekend sees that the footpaths and entrances to the pubs and clubs are covered in urine and vomit, and this is what the hierarchy thinks will be good for the town.

R Commons

Doncaster

‘Simplified’ parking

For your comfort, we have simplified parking your vehicle in Doncaster.

No more the complex task of dropping coins into a machine, taking the ticket and displaying it inside your windscreen.

All you need now is a mobile phone. What, you haven’t got a mobile phone? No matter, you could easily get one.

Then you require a credit card. What, you haven’t got a credit card? No matter, you could soon get one.

Now all you have to do is phone the number displayed in the car park and register your vehicle. Make, model, colour and registration number. Now you give your name and address, your phone number, your credit card number and the amount of time you expect to be parked.

Now isn’t that much simpler and more streamlined than the old method?

Pardon? You will be shopping out of town in future?

I don’t understand!

AK Norton

Doncaster

A nation of vigilantes

In Tuesday’s, (February, 13), Doncaster edition of The Star, the front cover featured a young man who was the victim of knife crime. His attacker got a four-year sentence.

The justice system of Britain is a joke. It treats the criminals as victims and victims as criminals. What will happen in the future is that the legal system will turn us into a nation of vigilantes.

All this began with the softly, softly approach of the judges of the EU. We need to Brexit as soon as possible, the do-gooders of the world want us to bury our heads in the sand and hope it all goes away.

This year I turn 40 and I’ve seen in 40 years this country go down the pan. If we do not Brexit it will only get worse.

My fear is that snowflake Britain will yet again go to the polling stations and re-vote in. If that happens what was the point of 17 million of us voting out of Europe.

It’s time to see common sense and clean up our own country.

If we do not get out of Europe, far-right parties will dominate at the election polls, then we will see real racism on the streets.

It won’t be the South of England but here in the North, (Doncaster, Sheffield, Leeds, Wakefield). We are already seeing problems.

TM Johnson

Doncaster

Jumped-up councillors

My contempt for this council is shared by many.

Unfortunately, the gullible people of Sheffield keep them in power.

My father always voted Labour.

If these people actually attended a council meeting they would witness how people are talked down to by jumped-up councillors who believe they are far more important than they actually are.

I would love to know the Lord Mayor’s background given the fact she can shout down someone for asking a valid question.

Mr PG

S10

Sticking together

Chewing gum: Mr Barry Short’s letter, P2. Star, February 20.

I’d be a lot more cross about chewing gum on the pavement if I weren’t convinced that it is all that is holding some of our pavements together.

Ruth Grimsley

by email

Downhill Darnall

After reading many letters about rubbish at Page Hall, I decided to write and tell you about the disgusting rubbish at Darnall.

Come to the top of Irving Street which joins Fisher Lane, there is so much rubbish, which is an eyesore.

There is a burnt-out house opposite, which a makes it even worse .

Why don’t Clive Betts and Mary Lea come and take a look?

The only time you see them is when it’s voting time.

I am almost 87 years old and I have lived here for 58 years.

This last five years I have seen it go downhill.

Name Supplied

S9

Duty to get the word out

Can I just say how pleased to see The Star covering fantastic businesses in Sheffield, in particular the Hillsborough Dairy and Beanies Wholefood in Crookes Valley Road.

Both these businesses should be applauded, especially in this current climate when we should all be cutting back on plastics.

Maybe The Star could champion other fabulous businesses that could help us all in cutting back our environment footprint.

I think you have a duty to Sheffield people to get the word out .

Reading it in your local paper would help so many people as we don’t all have access to the internet and obviously these little businesses don’t always come up on your internet search.

Izzy Wizzy

by email