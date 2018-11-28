Consensus seems to be get on with it

JB Scattergood

Totley

Two years ago I stood in the polling booth and still didn't know how to vote.

Eventually conscious of gumming up the works I opted for remain. It was either that or spoil the ballot, because I really couldn't make up my mind. I felt that both sides of the argument had partially answered our, the voters concerns without being either authoritative or convincing .

A reluctant remainer therefore, and all because it seemed to me that there was no political will in parliament, on any of the benches for a leave vote. I foresaw the chaos, infighting, lack of enthusiasm for leaving, the compromises, fudges, foresaw the lacklustre negotiations, prevarocation, running the clock down, better hurry up and get something, anything, agreed, the party political, the ministerial, posturing.

Why was the job given to politicians, why not hostage negotiators, entrepreneurs, specialists, like international tax barristers, the people who ensure Amazon and Google pay their British tax bill with a sock-full of loose change whilst convincing HM government that's fantastically generous, or even fair.

A colleague of mine suggested a negotiating team comprising the people who get you PPI compensation, or out of a disastrous time share, even gym membership termination would make better deal-makers. These people are generally paid by results, commission being a prime consideration when fighting on their clients behalf.

However this was never going to happen as I am now convinced that despite all the "delivering the will of the people" claptrap my initial concern that most of our politicians want to remain and will deliver a long slow transition, preferably so slow and tortuous that effectively we won't be leaving, seems to have been prophetic.

The whole thing has been so ill judged and all consuming that any other business has been on hold for two years, I fear that with two three or four years of slow disconnection, we are in for more of the same. I take no pleasure in being proven correct with my analysis on polling day.

The consensus in the country seems to be; Get on with it. Even the politicians are having to admit this, publicly, albeit reluctantly and at the eleventh hour.

I am old enough to remember the "we're backing Britain" campaign of the sixties.

Killed off when we joined the EEC, Surely now is the time to resurrect it. A symbolic, tangible and practical step towards the autonomy, the country, if not the politicians clearly want from our leaving Europe.