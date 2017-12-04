Conisborough War memorial

Further to recent comments in the Star letters page about the state of the War Memorial at Conisborough. Perhaps we should make allowances for people’s concerns but the real purpose of the monument is to remind us of the sacrifice those named upon it made so that we might live.

I only knew one person named, (on the lower plaque), and he was a young lad named Ronald M’Grath who was killed in Normandy aged 17 1/2.

He was a friend but not a school friend because he was a catholic boy, (the enemy didn’t discriminate).

I spent a lot of the time at the top of the castle main building as a member of the Conisborough Home Guard Batin signal platoon which I had joined at 17.

Some of our duties took place in an alcove, (lockable), in the top of the first buttress on the left as you emerged from the steps.

A metal disc was fixed into the top of the column, the disc had all the salient points of the AMG etched into it.

The theory was that in the case of sighting enemy paratroppers, HQ could be informed.

The HQ was on High Street in Conisborough in an old orphanage.

The ARP, (air raid precautions), HQ was nearby and were equipped with stirrup pumps and buckets which could be used to douse incendiary bombs. Our means of communication from the top of the castle could be by telephone land line, (no mobile), morse key, by the use of semaphore flags and by an Aldis signalling lamp.

This background, despite being in a reserved occupation at Denaby colliery, and also the Bevin Ballot, led me to be ordered to Lincoln Barracks in my Home Guard uniform on reaching the age of 18.

Jim Mason

Swinton, Mexborough, S64

Open letter to Louise Haigh

Open Letter to Louise Haigh MP, (Heeley), about the unnecessary felling of healthy Sheffield Trees. Hi, I would normally contact my own MP about this, but as he’s Jared O’Mara and he’s currently suspended from the Labour Party I’m contacting you as my neighbouring MP.

I’ve been quite impressed with your involvement in local Sheffield issues and would like to know the Labour Party stance on what Sheffield City Council is doing to the street trees of Sheffield.

I don’t recall you ever having commented on this issue.

My own stance is that the destruction of Sheffield’s street trees is unnecessary and purely a product of the drive for profit by Amey, the contractor that Sheffield City Council has brought in to fulfil its secret and redacted contract for the Streets Ahead programme. Less big trees means lower maintenance costs for Amey over the 25 year period of the contract, so more profit. I’m also assuming that they are not letting the valuable wood from the mature trees go to waste and will be selling it for further profit.

Since Jeremy Corbyn announced Labour’s pledge to bring PFI contracts in-house, I am wondering what the Labour Party line is on the current situation in Sheffield. Has Jeremy Corbyn ever commented on the situation here in Sheffield? I believe not.

I would be willing to come to your surgery to discuss because I am feeling under-represented at the moment with the situation in the Hallam constituency. So much so that I have pretty much decided to vote for the Green Party at the next local and national elections as have many others in Sheffield now.

Alastair

by email

Geography lesson

You would have thought that Steve Manion, (Letters, November 25), might have learnt a little humility after his performance in Don Valley in the last General Election, when he polled only 3% of the total votes cast.

Instead, he displays his arrogance by claiming to know better than the people of Rotherham and Sheffield what is in their best interests.

He describes as “exhilarating” the decision of Barnsley and Doncaster councils to put the question of a Yorkshire-wide deal to the vote, when anyone can see that it is a cheap and cynical attempt by Steve Houghton and Ros Jones to try to bounce us into a Leeds-led outcome. I suggest that they, and Manion, check the relative size of the populations of Barnsley/Doncaster and Sheffield/Rotherham before they try to claim any popular mandate for South Yorkshire.

Manion claims to represent the whole of Yorkshire. He clearly needs a geography lesson. What about places like Hull , Middlesborough and York? Rotherham and Sheffield have as much, or as little, in common with those places as they have with Leeds and Bradford. If Barnsley and Doncaster want to throw in their lot with Leeds, let them. Rotherham and Sheffield can get along without them.

Paul Kenny

S3

Support for refugees

Well done, John Scholey, for speaking up for refugees and Sheffield’s pioneering City of Sanctuary status, now replicated in dozens of towns and cities across the country.

It is vital that at a time when 22.5 million people, half them children, are fleeing conflict or persecution, the United Kingdom upholds its proud tradition of standing up for the underdog and offering a safe home for the oppressed.

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Simply incredible

We’re Sheffield Sgt. Pepper Project Band, we hope you will enjoy the show.

Enjoy? Enjoy would be a massive injustice, it was simply incredible!

Gems not released as singles were unearthed from two full albums: Sgt Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, backed by a thirty piece live band. All four vocalists, individually and collectively brilliant, the instrumentalists uber-talented. But what stood out most was the detail and authenticity given to every single track. Each one played in full, backed wonderfully by the live instruments, with all the additional sound effects on the more surreal tracks like “I am the Walrus”. Another tribute to the detail was a giant harp played live for “She’s leaving home”, a mesmerizing gem.

I felt massively privileged to hear these tracks live. Tracks the Beatles could never have played live, as it wasn’t technologically possible, it was ground breaking just to studio produce them. I missed the Tramlines 2016 instalment, but so glad I witnessed something extra special at the O2. I have a hunch if Sir Paul and Ringo were in the audience, they’d have loved it too. Will it be repeated? Will more albums be covered in the future? We can only hope!

Sean Webster

Brinsworth, Rotherham

Not looking very hard

Talk about of out touch with reality, Philip Hammond from May’s government says this country has no unemployment.

He’s not looking very hard is he, has he not taken a trip to a job centre lately? There’s more than one or two unemployed people there.

Jayne Grayson

by email