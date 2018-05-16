Sheffield Green Party would like to thank the 22,552 people who voted for Green candidates in the recent council elections. Plus the 20,339 who gave their first preference votes to Green candidate Rob Murphy in the mayoral election.

Labour won a council seat from UKIP, but they lost to opposition parties in all the close-fought ward contests. Greens won in Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, City and Nether Edge and Sharrow. Lib Dems won in Crookes and Crosspool, Mosborough and West Ecclesfield.

If voters want to see a completely different council, they will need to continue to support opposition parties that can be trusted.

Voters sent messages to the Labour-run council on their lack of openness, honesty and trustworthiness.

Messages on hiding behind secret PFI contracts and decisions made before sham consultations.

Street trees and the Amey contract dominated but this was also about the Central Library, Heart of Sharrow and more decision making by a dysfunctional cabinet that has been exposed during the last year.

Bryan Lodge has gone and there have been significant changes in cabinet personnel.

Will we see a new willingness to listen to those who elect them who have been ignored for too long?

A new willingness to listen to the experts who unanimously declared the tree felling programme environmentally disastrous and serious talks with Sheffield Tree Action Groups?

Surely Labour want Sheffield to be known positively nationally rather than the current tag of “the city that cuts down trees”.

Eamonn Ward

Sheffield Green Party

Voting for Labour

Despite what James Ridge thinks, perhaps people actually voted for Labour in last weeks election because they believed they were the better party.

Perhaps some people did not think trees were the only subject to consider when casting their vote!

Jean Muir

Sheffield, S8

SCC tree section rules

Upon reading SCC new rules on council housing, there’s, believe it or not, a tree section, where it states one must inform the housing that you would like to purchase a tree and they will then visit the property and see the tenant, check out the tree they wish to purchase and then, I go away, and inform the tenant if this can be done.

I take it that after all this they visit to check this has been done correctly. Also, if you wish to chop down a tree, the system’s the same, taking into account the SCC/Housing have no money, are they taking on staff to do this job?

Yet a lady with a child has to take over an overgrown garden, but can’t get help, and estates have over grown grass.

Well this to me seems madness, a waste of cash. Why not shorten the 50 days to do non-urgent repairs?

You couldn’t make this up. Only a Labour-run council could come up with this idea. They will probably offer Amey the job of removal of trees from back gardens to further increase the council tax burdens as well. It’s madness, total madness.

S Rich

Sec Greenhill/Bradway Tara

Cash for Yorkshire

Nancy Fielder said in Saturday’s Star that Sheffield and Yorkshire are due some thousands of pounds from the Government coffers but the money has been held back because of the disagreements with Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.

I wonder what Sheffield will find to waste it on when it is finally received?

No doubt they have some useless scheme waiting for it.

Perhaps the Government should hold on to it a little longer, or better still, question how SCC intend to spend it as they are renowned for wasting money.

Brenda Titterton

Chesterfield

School French

Just one comment on Mr Palmer’s latest name-calling nonsense. Is EU French different to the French I was taught at school? Hope your sabbatical “gets you a life”. Adios, (EU Spanish).

B Heaton

Doncaster, DN5

High Street cooperation

I’ve read that High Street giant Marks & Spencer are lending a helping hand to Pound Stretchers.

There’s something comforting to see a high-flyer helping a low-flyer in this age of dog eat dog.

Marks will be letting Pound Stretcher open little mini stores inside all Marks & Spencer’s but they have stipulated that a name must be used to benefit them both, so after due deliberations the mini stores will be called Stretch Marks!

Mr Anthony

Sheffield, S14

Keep on smiling

It’s official – if you are in a stable job you are among the happiest people in the UK.

Working full time promotes wellbeing and happiness, so keep smiling.

EB Warris

Sheffield, S14

Wedding invite

All the TV channels are inviting us to the Royal wedding.

We are invited, they tell us.

If we were we wouldn’t be watching it on the telly.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield S35

Decisions, decisions

I do hope it is not going to be wall-to-wall Royal wedding on the TV next weekend.

Oh, I forgot there’s football too!

We will be spoilt for choice.

D Tickhill

Dronfield, S18