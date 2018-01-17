City needs two A&Es

I am becoming increasingly concerned, judging by the noises being made, that the decision to close the walk in centre at the Hallamshire hospital and the Broad Lane centre has already been made.

What a scandal. People are confused “they say”.

I do not believe it. What absolute nonsense.

You have only to go to that area to see how many flats have been and are being built at the moment. Thousands of people have moved in.

The doctors in our local practice are working hard enough at the moment and I do not want to talk to or receive a visit from a doctor whose English is practically non-existent. I have had experience of this in the past.

Travelling to the NGH is expensive, either by bus, two each way and possibly upwards of £8 and then having a long walk uphill, or by taxi.

If you go by car and can find a parking space it will also cost you an arm and a leg.

Is there a plan afoot to close the Hallamshire eventually?

A city the size of Sheffield, with the accompanying awful traffic flow should have two A&Es in two hospitals.

The people on either side of this city deserve this.

Less, simply will not do.

P Elliott

by email

What a male chauvinist

Wow, Ken Tomlinson, The Star, Saturday, January 13, what a male chauvinist you are with your comments about women football commentators.

Women play football and many of their matches including the women’s England team show more passion and effort than the prima donnas of the men’s team.

They don’t get the extortionate wages their male counterparts get for a start.

You only watch a few matches obviously, as there is at least one lineswomen in the football league.

Some of the bad decisions made by male referees are disgusting and often ruin matches.

Also regarding pundits, there are too many of them. Why does it take five or six of them in a studio to say what should have been done on the pitch. When it’s on BBC it’s our licence money paying them which annoys me too.

Some comments made by the male pundits make you think you are watching a different game with the rubbish they come out with.

BT

Chesterfield

Chauvinist Ken!

Ken Tomlinson, some of the most profound views come from lady commentators.

Do you really prefer to watch and listen to Garth Crooks and the very, very predictable and boring Gary Lineker?

I spend hour after hour listening to Test Match Special and the female commentators are superb. They are knowledgeable and well informed, unlike some of the callers to Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven to which Mr Tomlinson refers.

John Vintin

by email

Born before, during WW1?

Testimony Films, an award-winning TV documentary company are keen to speak to men and women in Britain who have memories of the First World War for a new BBC4 documentary series, Britain’s Great War: The People’s Story.

The series will feature the childhood stories of centenarians and supercentenarians who still vividly remember family life at the time, alongside archive footage and testimonies from those who fought.

We are especially interested in talking to those who may have lost a loved one at the front or who remember the air raids, the food shortages and the patriotic spirit of the time.

If you, or someone you know, have childhood stories of the Great War, we’d love to hear from you. Please email, call or write to Emily Sivyer, mail@testimonyfilms.com, 0117 925 8589, Testimony Films, 12 Great George Street, Bristol, BS1 5RH.

Emily Sivyer

Assistant Producer

Leave the EU immediately

Apparently with over 132,000 petition signatures, Parliament will be debating on a request to “Leave the EU immediately”.

This parliamentary debate will take place on January 22, for anyone who’s interested. Not seen a mention on the BBC?

When the debate to remain in the EU takes place is anyone’s guess, maybe SIR Cleggy could tell us, without lying?

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74

Make Barbie called Hope

They should make a Barbie with no hair, so that every little girl tighting cancer feels beautiful!

Put her in pink with a head scarf, and name her Hope.

Give the proceeds from the sales to cancer research.

Cole Pemberton

From all social media users

Abbeydale Girls’ school

I don’t know where you get your dates but the dates about the Bannerdale site in Saturday’s Star were incorrect.

I was a pupil at the neighbouring Grange Grammar school from 1959 to 1966 and Abbeydale Girls’ Grammar school did not become a mixed comprehensive school in 1958.

It was a girls grammar school until after I left.

Also as a teacher retiring in 2005 I attended courses at the Bannerdale teacher training centre in the years prior to my retiring which means it became a training centre before 2009/2010.

Diane Gammons

by email

Happy at Star

I wonder why journalists and other employees of The Star don’t spread their wings and work for the big nationals.

Maybe they prefer local papers and are satisfied with their lot.

EB Warris