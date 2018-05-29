Changing lives

The weather is glorious and the new wing on the Children’s is in full action as we have now moved across from the old wards.

There is a great clip of it here (get your hankies out) – https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0b05ppp/the-one-show-26042018#t=04m13s

A huge thank you to all who have supported this development. At the end of June we will publicly launch our next campaign providing enhancements to the hospital and its services which will be above and beyond standard NHS provision, making the hospital an even more extraordinary place.

We have a load of events coming up in the next few months where it would be great to get participants for and also teams to enter. So if you’re into footy, golf, running, baking, throwing yourself out of an aeroplane or generally having fun, then check it out.

A key one I know you won’t let us down on is our 5k inflatable challenge this summer. Don’t lilo, check it out, it is going to be wet, it’s going to be bouncy and it will be a lot of fun!

Lastly, with the new GDPR rules that have come into play I would love you to sign up to our mailing list – please do :-)

Thanks again for all of the support for the hospital that belongs to everyone.

Tchad Western

The Children’s Hospital Charity

Legalising cannabis

Regarding my recent letter on the use of cannabis, it appears that John Scholey, (Letters, May 22), disputes reliable documented evidence of the dangers of this extremely harmful drug and says the Royal College of Nursing has recently voted overwhelmingly for the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal reasons.

I realise there is a distinction between those who take it in the belief it provides pain relief for illnesses, including cancer, and those who use it just for recreational purposes, but this doesn’t alter the fact that there is also clear proof that cannabis can cause psychosis even from short-term use.

Just because some in the medical profession endorse its use doesn’t necessarily mean it is safe and a recent survey has shown that patients are often prescribed unnecessary medication by their GP which is causing dangerous side-effects and does far more harm than good.

However, the Royal College of Psychiatrists says that in spite of government and media warnings about health risks many people see cannabis as a harmless substance but on the other hand research over the last 10 years has suggested that it can have serious consequences such as the development of an enduring psychotic illness.

There is growing evidence that people with serious mental illness are more likely to have used cannabis and regular use of the drug doubles the risk of developing long-term schizophrenia.

There is a clear link between cannabis and mental health issues and it can cause psychotic symptoms even in low doses.

The NHS says apart from the risk of psychotic illness cannabis can be harmful to your lungs, can cause bronchitis and even contribute to lung cancer. Cannabis can also seriously impair your cognitive abilities.

While it may alleviate chronic pain, as yet it has not been established whether cannabis is a safe or effective treatment of any medical condition and further scientific research is needed.

John Scholey suggests I do not understand the facts and lack compassion for those who are seeking relief from pain, but my main concern is that any use of cannabis can cause severe mental health problems. I don’t consider that taking cannabis even for medicinal reasons is worth the risk of developing psychosis which can lead to violent behaviour, often resulting in tragic consequences. There are many dangerous painkillers already available but that isn’t sufficient reason to legalise cannabis as it would just exacerbate the situation.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Sheffield, Lodge Moor, S10

Aggressive collectors

If you are walking up Fargate chances are you are never far away from a charity person stepping in your path.

Today I had an aggressive young man wanting me to buy a charity band.

I gave up listening to him as he wouldn’t move. He followed me, all the time yakking away pushing the band in my face. What happened to the good old days when the collectors rattled a tin?

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35