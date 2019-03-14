Burngreave fly-tipping is a disgrace

This letter to The Star is from Michael Peter Ellis Sheffield 5. East Earsham Street, Burngreave,has been like this now for well over a year when I go looking for foxes, which are attracted by the many rats.

But the more I go the more rubbish I see, from takeaways and tyres all over.

If you watch the rubbish piles long enough you can see rats moving.

Old tyres and needles are a disgrace and it’s become a dumping ground for the takeaways. No-one other than a takeaway or cafe restaurants use oil drums that size.

When is something going to be done about it, even if it’s a motion camera.

There really is no reason for being on a road like that, unless you work at one of the handful of firms on there, or if you’re parking down there.

It’s normally someone doing something wrong, smoking cannabis or some other drug.

Also, there are a fair few used condoms, so most likely used by the working girls of Sheffield. It’s sad.

Michael Peter Ellis

Sheffield 5