Britain’s future in British hands

Your Reader Survey “Half of Sheffield folk think we’d be better off staying in the EU”, (Star, April 23), made for very interesting reading and prompts me as a committed Brexiteer to challenge the Remain voters of Sheffield to make a valid case for staying in the EU, when set against the following case for leaving.

The UK is a net annual contributor to the EU budget. The forecast for 2017/18 is £8.3 billion, 2018/19 £10.8 billion, 2019/20 £12.2 billion falling to £10.7 billion in 2022/23.

This means that we pay these annual amounts into the EU budget in EXCESS of what we receive from them in return.

The financial saving from Brexit will be highly beneficial to the UK economy and people.

Remaining in the EU means having to comply with their free movement of people policy. Uncontrolled borders and migration to the UK will in time have devastating consequences for everyone.

Prospective housing shortage, NHS failure, school places, job shortage, lower standard of living and civil unrest, for example.

The old chestnut of ‘peace within Europe’ is quoted by the Remain camp as a reason for staying in the EU.

It should not be forgotten that of the two major European partners in the EU, Germany was the cause of two World wars and France was twice helped by the UK both militarily and in granting sanctuary to General de Gaulle – he showed his gratitude by repeatedly saying “non” to our becoming closer to Europe. The real reason that there has been peace since World War 2 is that we are members of the American-dominated NATO – an attack on one member is seen as an attack on all – with the perceived protection of the organisations combined military power.

Remainers make much of the alleged benefits of trading in an EU single/common market.

There is a much larger trading market in the free World and Commonwealth – we will be able to trade freely with these prospective partners and not be restrained from doing so by the economic shackles of the EU which they currently impose upon us.

Leaving the EU (not Europe) would increase Britain’s influence over its own affairs, by returning power from the opaque institution of the EU to the British Parliament and its devolved assemblies – Britain’s future would be in Britain’s hands.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5