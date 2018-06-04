Brendan, one of the best

What a man. How does one find the words for someone who had thousands of friends and not one enemy?

Brendan Ingle was one of the best our city of Sheffield has lost, one of its leading lights, both in the champion boxers he trained and also for all he did for the youngsters in his adopted city.

He had time for everyone and knew, how I don’t know, just what they needed to make them feel proud of our city.

I myself have met Brendan on many occasions on my charity walks with my pram.

I well remember over eight years ago when he came to the finish of a thousand-mile walk with Mark Aston and Richard Caborn at Bramall Lane, a memory I will always treasure.

Wherever I was if he saw me he would always come over to have a word, always left with “keep shoving that pram”.

I will miss him. Proud to have been one of his friends.

Thanks for the memories.

Box on Brendan - you were the best, the very, very best.

John Burkhill

Sheffield’s mad man with the pram

Shocked and ashamed

I returned to live in my home town of Sheffield nearly six years ago after living “down South” for over thirty years.

I work in central Sheffield and I have made so many friends and met so many lovely people that I can honestly say that I feel totally at home in what must be one of the friendliest and most welcoming cities in the UK.

I was therefore quite shocked and ashamed to read some of the correspondence in last Thursday’s Star regarding the new Lord Mayor. Can I suggest Paul Wake either gets himself a time machine or moves in with Brenda Titterton? And can I also advise The Star not to provide a platform for people whose opinions are so openly racist?

I wish Majid Majid all the very best in his new role.

Peter Hurst

Sheffield, S26

Objection to front page

I am writing to object to the inclusion on your front page of the statement that the mayor of Sheffield should be a ‘person of white English descent’ (https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-reveals-what-it-really-thinks-about-its-new-lord-mayor-and-opinion-is-mixed-1-9184228).

I’m sure the mayor can take any fair criticism in his stride. His approach to the role is distinctive and won’t be to everyone’s taste - they’ll say so, it can be reported and fair enough.

However, open racism is a different issue entirely. The Star should think shame to give any space at all, let alone front-page prominence, to the revolting idea of a colour bar on the role.

Simon Heywood

Sheffield, S1

Still honest people about

I would really like to thank the person who very kindly handed in a “River Island” bag I left on a No 25 Stagecoach bus a little while ago.

It is heartwarming to know there are still honest people in the community.

G Scales

Sheffield, S13

Just what this city needs!

Oh no, here we go again! Four more lovely healthy trees have been felled, this time in Fitzalan Square.

Graham Wroe rightly pointed out the irony in his letter (‘City centre is now bereft of trees’, The Star, May 25), of the council making room on the square for air quality monitoring equipment whilst felling the square’s trees at the same time.

Forgive me if I’m wrong, but this sounds like buying a lead, a bowl and a whole deluge of dog food, then getting rid of the dog itself!

On a more positive note regarding the council, a big welcome to the newly appointed Lord Mayor, Magid Magid.

His vivacity, charm, humour and ability to engage with the community are just what this city’s been crying out for.

Last, but not least, it matters not one iota that I’ve got a carrier bag older than he is! Good luck Magid!

CM Langan

Sheffield, S8

Keep on writing

Susan, keep writing your letters.

I for one enjoy reading them and so will other people.

A lot of insults are coming in about various letters.

Everybody should be able to write what they want without nasty comments.

If they don’t like it, don’t read it.

No need to answer others’ views that way, or if they do answer, do it in a proper manner,

Brenda Wilkinson

Sheffield, S10

Rather watch grass grow

Love Island is back on the box and big hype surrounding it. Rather watch the grass grow in the garden to be honest but obviously it has its audience.

Danny Dyer has apparantley given his daughter, also called Dani, who’s going on the show, his blessing for her to have sex on TV.

Is it really the job he wants for his first born, parading on TV with very little on and jumping into bed.

I find it hard to believe that any parent would want this for their child.

Then again people want to be famous for anything these days. Going on shows like these guarantee you get your 15 minutes of fame.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

Diary date

It is by popular demand that we are opening the garden/grounds of Monument Lodge, Codnor Park, NG16 5PL, again this year. Four and a half acres will be open, lawns, borders, arbours, ancient woodland, paddock and the most magnificent summer houses.

We will open on Sunday, June 24, 12 noon until 6 pm. Lunches, afternoon teas and delicious cakes will be served along with a French style marquee with cheese and wine. Garden admission is £2.50 (no dogs allowed).

Should you wish to book a special luncheon or afternoon tea in one of the summer houses, please email us at monumentgardens@hotmail.com

Ann Darrington-Mosley

Monument Lodge, Monument Lane, Codnor Park, NG16 5PL