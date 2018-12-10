Mary Steele

Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, S5

Beneath the shadow of Brexit and under the auspices of the UN, a 'Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration' has been drawn up alongside an EU document 'EU-ECP Partnership after 2020'. In the latter the EU has pledged to implement the Global Compact across Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific in preparation for the migration of 59 million people into European countries, said to be suffering 'ageing and declining populations', by 2025.

Under the Global Compact, there will be no 'illegal' immigrants as borders of signatories will be opened and migration to any will become a human right with host countries expected to provide housing, health care, education etc. on a non-discriminatory basis. Criticism of migrants will be outlawed at all levels including the media and online.

Whilst claimed to be non-binding, some lawyers say it will 'form the framework on which participating countries commit themselves to build new legislation'.

Couched in 'caring' terms is the Compact really written purely out of concern for migrants? Once believed to be the bastion of peace and security for all, the UN appears to have strayed from its original path because, according to the Global Policy Forum (4.4.07), the UN Economic and Social Council relating to human, civil, political, social, cultural rights was, in 1994, reconstituted as 'Commission of the Trade and Development Council of the UN' leading to abandonment of attempts to control transnational corporations and a move towards 'concerning itself with the contribution of such to growth and development'. Subsequent reports failed to establish any control over their activities and desperate people have become pawns to be moved around the world at will and with low pay, prompting the claim that 'a tiny minority (corporations) hoard a great and growing proportion of the fruits of labour, whilst a good part of the population is not able to meet its basic needs'.

Well, it's claimed that, on December 10, Theresa May will be travelling to Marrakesh and despite her promise to take back control of our borders, is said to be set to officially sign the Global Compact from which many countries have either already withdrawn or are considering doing so.

Following previous secretive signings of the Treaty of Rome (Ted Heath), Schengen (John Major), Lisbon Treaty (Gordon Brown) each leading us, step by step, to further integration within the EU, will Theresa May soon be performing the ultimate act of betrayal?