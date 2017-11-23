I take issue with C Shirley’s comments in this column about car brake lights, and how they dazzle the car behind when neither vehicle is moving.

The writer goes on to say that drivers who put their foot on the brake pedal when not moving either haven’t got one ounce of common sense or are deluded. The reason for this, according to the writer, is because Sheffield has miles upon miles of flat roads and cites Penistone Road as one where the car will not roll backwards or forwards. That’s strange in a city that is supposedly like Rome, because it is built on seven hills.

The writer also cites part of motorways as flat. I would like the county road engineers to tell us which road surface in Sheffield was laid by two guys laid in front of the tarmac machine, and using a spirit level? You need just a little bump of about an inch and a car will move. Because it looks flat, doesn’t mean it is flat.

I have driven on flat roads, in traffic jams, on Penistone Road and Attercliffe and got a little dig in the ribs from my wife, as she told me, “You’re drifting”. Indeed, it was hardly perceptible, you could hardly tell the car was moving, but it was.

I wouldn’t want C Shirley behind, or in front of me, while they are assuming that the road is perfectly flat. The first responsibility of a driver is to make sure they keep their car under control, and if that involves drivers holding their car by the footbrake, so be it. That’s much better than having a bump with another car. I think if drivers are using their footbrake, and acting safely, then it is probably the writer who hasn’t got one ounce of common sense or is deluded, not the other drivers. Maybe someone from the traffic police should have a word with the writer, as they clearly think the world is flat.

SC

A footbrake motorist