Be a Great North Runner for Diabetes UK

Diabetes UK are urging people to go the extra mile on Sunday, September 9, by taking part in this year’s Simply Health Great North Run for the charity.

We are asking those who have secured a place in the Great North Run ballot to consider running for us and support our work towards a world where diabetes can do no harm.

Officially the world’s biggest half marathon, the race sees thousands of runners take on the 13.1 mile route, absorbing views of some of the North East’s most iconic landmarks including the Tyne Bridge and The Sage along the route, which takes runners from Newcastle City Centre to the coast in South Shields.

Diabetes is a serious condition that, if not properly managed, can lead to devastating complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and amputation.

Every day, around 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes so every mile you run and every pound you raise for Diabetes UK will help us realise a world where diabetes can do no harm.

All Diabetes UK runners receive a branded vest, crazy hair, a fundraising toolkit, online support and training tips.

They will also be cheered on by Diabetes UK supporters along the route, giving them an extra boost towards the finish line.

If you would like to run for Diabetes UK please contact the events fundraising team on 0345 123 2399 or email events.fundraising@diabetes.org.uk

Stephen Ryan

Head of the North, Diabetes UK